5.

A Zevo flying insect trap because you know can make your kitchen feel brand new overnight? NO MORE ANNOYING BUGS. I've had one of these in my kitchen for years because — as you can see — fruit flies are the bane of my existence. Super non-gross to change out the sticky pad, and the little buggers are drawn in by the light rather than me having to worry about spraying pesticide in the same place where I make my food.