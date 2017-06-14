A Cable Provider Jumped On The "Wonder Woman" Train

Through Spectrum, you can rent or purchase — among more popular titles — the 2005 box office flop Aeon Flux (pictured), the 2006 box office flop Ultraviolet , the 2004 box office flop Catwoman , and the 2009 animated film Wonder Woman , which went straight to DVD. Good god, the '00s were a tough time to be a lady hero.

And perhaps you've also recently turned on your television and noticed an On Demand movies section called ~Women of Action~.

Spectrum put together this little offering of movies to bank on the notion that viewers would want to watch more action movies about women, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

They didn't answer follow-up questions about how the films were selected or whether Women in Action debuted before or after Wonder Woman was released and became a runaway box office success on the weekend it debuted.