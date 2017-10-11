What Was It Like Taking A Hallucinogen?

Like, no joke, they're pretty serious drugs — capable of altering the user's perceptions of time and space, affecting their thoughts and emotions, and sometimes even making them feel disconnected from their own body.

Their effects are usually unpredictable, depending very much on the type of drug, the amount, and the individual and their state of mind. Some are more dangerous and unpredictable, others less so. Some of them have been used for centuries by indigenous people from North and South America for religious, spiritual, or cultural purposes. Scientists are also studying some as potential treatments — tiny doses of LSD for depression, for example. And you might even get one — ketamine — as anesthesia before surgery.