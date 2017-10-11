 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
Community

What Was It Like Taking A Hallucinogen?

Whether it was a good trip or a bad trip, we want to know.

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hallucinogen is a broad term used to describe two categories of drugs: classic hallucinogens and dissociative drugs.

These categories include the drugs LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide, or acid), psilocybin (magic mushrooms or shrooms), peyote (mescaline), DMT, ayahuasca, ketamine (special K), DXM, and salvia.
Albiberon / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

These categories include the drugs LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide, or acid), psilocybin (magic mushrooms or shrooms), peyote (mescaline), DMT, ayahuasca, ketamine (special K), DXM, and salvia.

They're all TRIPPY AF.

Like, no joke, they're pretty serious drugs — capable of altering the user's perceptions of time and space, affecting their thoughts and emotions, and sometimes even making them feel disconnected from their own body.Their effects are usually unpredictable, depending very much on the type of drug, the amount, and the individual and their state of mind. Some are more dangerous and unpredictable, others less so. Some of them have been used for centuries by indigenous people from North and South America for religious, spiritual, or cultural purposes. Scientists are also studying some as potential treatments — tiny doses of LSD for depression, for example. And you might even get one — ketamine — as anesthesia before surgery. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

Like, no joke, they're pretty serious drugs — capable of altering the user's perceptions of time and space, affecting their thoughts and emotions, and sometimes even making them feel disconnected from their own body.

Their effects are usually unpredictable, depending very much on the type of drug, the amount, and the individual and their state of mind. Some are more dangerous and unpredictable, others less so. Some of them have been used for centuries by indigenous people from North and South America for religious, spiritual, or cultural purposes. Scientists are also studying some as potential treatments — tiny doses of LSD for depression, for example. And you might even get one — ketamine — as anesthesia before surgery.

If you've taken one before, we want to hear about what your experience was like.

AND FOR THE RECORD: We aren't asking for your anecdotes to encourage drug use or to glorify it — we just think that educating people about the effects of these drugs is important. 🚨 Ultimately, recreational use of hallucinogens is illegal and always potentially dangerous. 🚨 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures / Via tenor.com

AND FOR THE RECORD: We aren't asking for your anecdotes to encourage drug use or to glorify it — we just think that educating people about the effects of these drugs is important. 🚨 Ultimately, recreational use of hallucinogens is illegal and always potentially dangerous. 🚨

Maybe you dropped some acid or took shrooms thinking the experience would help you see some deep-seated issues in a new way.

Maybe it made you see those issues in a different light, or you had really vivid hallucinations that you want to talk about. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via giphy.com

Maybe it made you see those issues in a different light, or you had really vivid hallucinations that you want to talk about.

Or maybe you took ketamine and found yourself in a world unknown.

And even though you somehow found your way out of the K-hole, it was a scary enough experience that you'd never do it again. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via giphy.com

And even though you somehow found your way out of the K-hole, it was a scary enough experience that you'd never do it again.

Maybe a hallucinogen made you feel like you had checked out from reality for ages.

Only to come back five minutes later STUNNED. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via tenor.com

Only to come back five minutes later STUNNED.

Or maybe you tried a drug and felt powerful and all-knowing one second, then terribly anxious and worried the next.

And that whiplash was enough to scare the daylights out of you. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Summit Entertainment / Via giphy.com

And that whiplash was enough to scare the daylights out of you.

So tell us: What was it like taking a hallucinogen?

Let us know which drug you took and how much, and how it affected you. The more detail the better. We'd love to know what you felt, saw, and heard, what thoughts and emotions ran through your mind, and the aftermath — if anything happened at all.

You can use the dropbox or the form below to tell us — although you should use the form if you wish to remain anonymous (you can also view it here, if that's easier).

Your submission could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health post.

Add Yours!

Add text, image, or both

Submit
Your message was posted successfully

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Community

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss