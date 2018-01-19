Are These Historical Medical Treatments Real Or Fake?

9.

AGrigorjeva / Getty Images

Patients — specifically those with pulmonary tuberculosis — were told to take "air baths" first, for as little as five minutes per day, before increasing their exposure to fresh air over time. Then, once "habituated to the air for a period of an hour or more," they could begin taking "sun baths" (heliotherapy), while also increasing their exposure each day. Once acclimated, patients could expose themselves to the sun for as long as necessary as long as they weren't getting sunburned. This exposure was believed to improve symptoms.