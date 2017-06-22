Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

18 Nasty Things That Bring You And Your BFF Together

Because how else are you going to pop the pimples on your back?

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. You can pick your nose in front of them without feeling like a total slob.

Hell, they might even pick it for you if they see something. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

Hell, they might even pick it for you if they see something.

2. You can confidently blast a fart knowing that they'll 100% accept it.

They might even know your smell by this point so there'll be no questions asked — just eye contact acknowledging the deed's been done. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema / Via giphy.com

They might even know your smell by this point so there'll be no questions asked — just eye contact acknowledging the deed's been done.

3. You can burp loudly and proudly right in front of them, and they'll be proud of you too.

You might even see who can burp the loudest. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via giphy.com

You might even see who can burp the loudest.

4. You can have deep, full-length conversations with them while taking a shit.

And if it's not happening between two stalls in a public bathroom, it can totally happen at home or in a hotel room with the door open. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via shape.com

And if it's not happening between two stalls in a public bathroom, it can totally happen at home or in a hotel room with the door open.

5. And if it doesn't happen in person, you'll settle for calling them, video-chatting them, or sending them a selfie while pooping.

#LookAtMePooping Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
@siamesequinn / Via Twitter: @siamesequinn

#LookAtMePooping

6. You might even send them pics of your poop, just for shits and giggles.

"You're so freakin' gross, but I love you," they might say back to you.
Apple / Via emojiisland.com

"You're so freakin' gross, but I love you," they might say back to you.

7. You can always ask them to smell check you, because everyone could use a second opinion on their B.O. before stepping outside.

"How bad is it on a scale from 1 to death?" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via giphy.com

"How bad is it on a scale from 1 to death?"

8. And you know that if you ever need a breath check, they're there for you too.

Basically sacrificing their nose. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon / Via tenor.com

Basically sacrificing their nose.

9. And if you're smelling particularly dank, there's no issue with you using some of their deodorant.

You don't even have to ask, my guy.
Twitter: @_nniinnaaa_

You don't even have to ask, my guy.

10. You can always rely on them to help you remove food stuck in your teeth.

Because sometimes finding it yourself is Mission Impossible. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via aefletcher.com

Because sometimes finding it yourself is Mission Impossible.

11. You have no problem cleaning up the vomit they splatter everywhere after a night of drinking hard AF.

Whether it's in the car, the bathroom, the floor, WHEREVER. You're there for them because you luh them. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via barfblog.com

Whether it's in the car, the bathroom, the floor, WHEREVER. You're there for them because you luh them.

12. You willingly agree to shave/trim/wax/pluck their body hair.

Very useful for areas that are hard to reach or see. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Very useful for areas that are hard to reach or see.

13. You get a kick out of popping their pimples — especially the ones on their back.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 There's just something so satisfying about it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

There's just something so satisfying about it.

14. You have no qualms talking about all the nasty symptoms and side effects of random health issues you're going through.

You know, like that pus-filled wart that just showed up one day in your belly button, or those hemorrhoids that have made pooping harder than it should be, or that yeast infection that's so damn itchy. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox Searchlight / Via giphy.com

You know, like that pus-filled wart that just showed up one day in your belly button, or those hemorrhoids that have made pooping harder than it should be, or that yeast infection that's so damn itchy.

15. And you'll even show them what's wrong if you absolutely have to hear what they think about it.

Their opinion and advice might help you avoid a full-blown panic attack. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Their opinion and advice might help you avoid a full-blown panic attack.

16. You can talk about all the gross bodily substances you recently extracted.

Like that giant chunk of earwax that somehow didn't block your hearing, or all the pus that recently came out of a pimple you popped. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DreamWorks Pictures / Via imgur.com

Like that giant chunk of earwax that somehow didn't block your hearing, or all the pus that recently came out of a pimple you popped.

17. You share each other's underwear or gym clothes in times of need.

Whatever the reason, stay gross my friends. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via giphy.com

Whatever the reason, stay gross my friends.

18. And finally, you can eat their food and drink their drinks, because at this point, you might as well be the same person.

Backwash, shmackwash. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW / Via muddycolors.blogspot.com

Backwash, shmackwash.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health