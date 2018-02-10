12 Things Porn Stars Want You To Know About Sex

I could list a whole lot of positions, but just watch some porn — you'll surely spot a position (or three) that look uncomfortable or difficult. All of these positions are done for the sake of a good camera shot. Porn stars are told to "open up for the camera," Mills says, so that the sex act and whatever fetishes or kinks are featured in the porn can be seen at the same time.

"I shoot a lot of foot fetish scenes, so you're fucking her feet a lot, and every time you're having sex with her, the feet are in the shot," Rock says. "I'm never going to fuck like that at home because it's very awkward. I have to pull her feet around so that they're right by the penetration; so that it's in the same shot on camera."

Now, that's not to say you can't practice these positions when you get down. "You can do those in real life if your partner is adventurous or knows how to do those things," Mills says, emphasizing that you should be strong enough and have the stamina to do them, too.

Why? Because sometimes it's really hard holding these positions, Luv says. "People try to do that in their regular life, and I'm like, 'Dude, you're definitely about to lose your wood trying to do that position,'" he says. "Sometimes I be shaking because holding the position causes so much [stress] on the muscles. My whole body be shaking. You can't tell in the videos, but I'm like, 'Yo, how many more minutes we have in this position?"