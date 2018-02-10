12 Things Porn Stars Want You To Know About Sex

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Whether or not you watch porn, I think we can all agree that if there's one thing porn stars know, it's sex. Not only do they know about it, they're experts at it. They're literally paid to have sex. Professionally. Like it's a goddamn sport. Hey, it might as well be. Having sex is technically a form of physical activity, especially when you consider how much and how often porn stars are doing it. And with viewership growing every year — total visits to PornHub grew from 21.2 billion in 2015 to 28.5 billion in 2017 — you can expect there to be a lot more fucking to come.Knowing that, we thought it'd be interesting to find out what porn stars really think people need to know about sex, and that maybe we could learn a few things from the people who've (most likely) had it more than anyone else. Especially because porn can influence what people think sex should be — giving them unrealistic expectations of bodies, performance, and positions, among other things. So, we spoke to Moriah Mills, Donnie Rock, Jason Luv, and Tori Black. Here's what they had to say. 1. Most of what you see in porn isn't real. 1. Most of what you see in porn isn't real.

Screen Gems

I mean obviously, right? It's worth mentioning, though, because there's lots of porn that might SEEM real — calling you out, amateur porn — when, actually, it all comes from a script. In fact, the actors will usually know exactly which sex acts are involved before the shoot is even booked, since their rates can depend on things like how much dialogue there is or how dangerous the fetishes being filmed are, Black tells BuzzFeed Health.Even if it is real sex, it's still a performance, Mills tells BuzzFeed Health. There aren't any emotions involved like there would be in real life sex, and sometimes there might not even be any chemistry between the two (or more) people having sex. Sometimes, the actors aren't meeting the people they'll be shooting with until the day of the shoot. "You never really meet the young lady until the actual scene," Luv tells BuzzFeed Health. "They feel like that builds up the sexual tension by not seeing them. But I feel like you should talk to them for at least 30 minutes to an hour first to at least get the likes and dislikes out of the way."In some ways, working in porn is just like having regular work relationships. Your reputation in the industry matters, and people tend to work with people they like, if they can. "It's a tight knit community, so reputations spread like wildfire," Black says. Advertisement 2. Actually, most of the positions you see in porn aren't meant to be done IRL, either. 2. Actually, most of the positions you see in porn aren't meant to be done IRL, either.

Universal Pictures

I could list a whole lot of positions, but just watch some porn — you'll surely spot a position (or three) that look uncomfortable or difficult. All of these positions are done for the sake of a good camera shot. Porn stars are told to "open up for the camera," Mills says, so that the sex act and whatever fetishes or kinks are featured in the porn can be seen at the same time."I shoot a lot of foot fetish scenes, so you're fucking her feet a lot, and every time you're having sex with her, the feet are in the shot," Rock says. "I'm never going to fuck like that at home because it's very awkward. I have to pull her feet around so that they're right by the penetration; so that it's in the same shot on camera."Now, that's not to say you can't practice these positions when you get down. "You can do those in real life if your partner is adventurous or knows how to do those things," Mills says, emphasizing that you should be strong enough and have the stamina to do them, too.Why? Because sometimes it's really hard holding these positions, Luv says. "People try to do that in their regular life, and I'm like, 'Dude, you're definitely about to lose your wood trying to do that position,'" he says. "Sometimes I be shaking because holding the position causes so much [stress] on the muscles. My whole body be shaking. You can't tell in the videos, but I'm like, 'Yo, how many more minutes we have in this position?" 3. There are a bunch of reasons dudes last so long in porn, and tbh, Viagra isn't always one of them. 3. There are a bunch of reasons dudes last so long in porn, and tbh, Viagra isn't always one of them.

Comedy Central

It's one of the most common questions from people outside the industry, Luv says. Sure, there are people in porn who use Viagra, injection therapy, or those gas station pills with really absurd names. But both Rock and Luv say you don't need those if you can train your mind and distract yourself. Fortunately for them, there are A LOT of distractions on a porn set."You just have to focus your mind on other things outside of the tingling sensation that you get on your penis," Luv says. "Change the movement and the pace, and start thinking about something else." That "something else" can be anything, they say. "If I feel like I'm going to come, I just glance over at the camera guy or something," Rock says.There's also the fact that no porn star goes all the way through a scene without taking a break. It's never 30 minutes to an hour of straight pounding, Rock says. "We're stopping in-between positions, drinking water, moving the camera," and that's just enough time to think about other things and desensitize the penis, Luv says. So, if you're trying to figure this out yourself, try taking a quick water break, switch positions, or, as Rock does, tease your partner a bit before jumping back in. 4. And while we're talking about penises, good sex has nothing to do with penis size. (🗣 For the people in the back!) It's how you use it that matters. 4. And while we're talking about penises, good sex has nothing to do with penis size. (🗣 For the people in the back!) It's how you use it that matters.

NBC

If you have a penis, then you've probably — at least once! — been self-conscious about your penis size. It's a common concern, and something that a lot of people ask porn stars about: does size matter?"The answer is no," Black says. In fact, the vast majority of penises aren't HUGE and they aren't small — they're right in-between, with the average erect length being 5.17 inches long. "All you have to do is figure out how to use what you got," and be confident in your sex game, she says. "You can't be saying, 'Oh, I don't have a big one, so I'm not able to be good. It's a cop out. 5. Watching porn is a great way to explore and learn about your own sexual interests, and get off on your fantasies.

HBO

For a sec, let's pretend that porn is a buffet and all the different foods are different fantasies. "You have every different cuisine. All these different cuisines that you've never heard of — you don't recognize the majority of the food," Black says. Porn lets you to take a bite out of the foods you've never tried before or thought you'd like, and it also give you the opportunity to dive deeper into the foods you do like. So if you're interested in, say, outdoor sex, double-penetration orgy sex, sex while smoking cigarettes, etc., it's all there for you."I’m grateful for the opportunity to help people explore themselves," Black says. "I feel like people lump themselves to the side of the buffet that they know, and they just have so much more of it. But just take a nibble off of a table you’ve never been to. Sometimes you just gotta get out there... and explore. There are so many feelings and smells and tastes. Things to hear and listen to." 6. And, assuming you don't take it too seriously, it's also a good source for discovering sex you'd like to try out. 6. And, assuming you don't take it too seriously, it's also a good source for discovering sex you'd like to try out.

Comedy Central

Porn can give people new ideas, new positions, and different levels of passion to imitate, Luv says. "I like to think it helps people's marriages and relationships, and keeps the sexual tension up."So if you see a new position, kink, or fantasy that you want to act out, talk to your partner about it. You'll want to see if they're into it, if it's too far outside of their comfort zone, or if they have any concerns about it. You might not want to bring it up while actually having sex, because it could ruin the moment, Rock says. But also, it’s safer to ask your partner about trying something new ahead of time rather than asking them in the moment and potentially making them feel uncomfortable. If you and your partner are really interested in expanding your sexual repertoire, Luv says that besides talking to them about what you'd like to do, you should also list your fetishes on a piece of paper, and then swap. See which fetishes are not too far outside of your comfort zone and commit to completing at least one thing on the list every month. "It's going to make for a vastly improved sex life," he says.Keep in mind that doing anything new will force you to step outside your comfort zone, even if it's only a little bit. But you're also going to learn what you really do and don't like, and that's both empowering and sexually liberating, says Black. Advertisement 7. If you and your partner get into something new, go slowly, and pay attention to how they respond. 7. If you and your partner get into something new, go slowly, and pay attention to how they respond.

Fox Searchlight

Whether it's a fantasy like roleplaying, something more straightforward like anal sex, or just plain sticking your fingers in your partner's mouth, you'll be better off easing into it rather than going full force from the jump. Paying attention to how your partner responds through body language, and then adjusting accordingly, is key, Rock says."You can feel it in the energy," says Black. "In their eyes...goosebumps are a real thing. Muscle twitches. It heightens your awareness of another person. 8. And don't forget that verbal communication is a thing — use it!

Warner Bros.

Maybe you don't really like the position you're in. Maybe your partner is trying a new kink out on you and all of a sudden you feel weird about it. Maybe you're the one trying to get your partner to have sex, but they're just not into it at the moment.Look, rejection sucks. But sometimes you just have to take it. Sometimes, you have to be the one to reject someone. Either one is totally fine, and there shouldn't be any repercussions for it. We're all humans with our own emotions and thought processes, and sometimes we feel good about things, sometimes we don't."Sometimes I want to be cuddled and made love to. Sometimes I want to be really nasty," Black says. Communicating how you feel is important in these instances, she says. And if you're on the receiving end, have patience. "Remember that your partner's response doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with their comfort level with you. It’s just how they’re feeling. It’s just what’s going on in their life. Maybe tonight’s not a good time. Maybe next week will be, or next month." 9. Also, educate and prepare yourself for something new before trying it out. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Showtime / Via aslatrinasfemininas.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Not everything you try will be easy or feel good the first time you do it. So if you're thinking about getting into some bondage, read up on the types of things you'd use to tie someone up before getting a random set of ropes and tying them into a knot you can't undo. If you're prepping to get down with anal sex, figure out the best ways to prepare your butthole for it.Case in point: "I did anal for the first time last month. I did it cold turkey, and it’s really different than regular vaginal. 9. Also, educate and prepare yourself for something new before trying it out.

Showtime

Not everything you try will be easy or feel good the first time you do it. So if you're thinking about getting into some bondage, read up on the types of things you'd use to tie someone up before getting a random set of ropes and tying them into a knot you can't undo. If you're prepping to get down with anal sex, figure out the best ways to prepare your butthole for it.Case in point: "I did anal for the first time last month. I did it cold turkey, and it's really different than regular vaginal. 10. Never forget that foreplay makes for better sex.

@simimoonlight / @NickNPattiWhack

"It's the warm-up to the main event," Rock says. 11. Focus more on having fun with sex than trying to be ~perfect~ in any way, shape, or form.

Netflix / Netflix

Let's keep it real: Perfect sex does not exist. It can be messy, loud, chaotic. Sometimes it's even hilarious. And porn shows none of this. "There are very few scenes that I have shot in my career that have flowed from start to finish with no awkward leg movements or fumbling from one position when you really weren't supposed to be in that position," says Black. Silly things happen, everybody laughs, and these parts are edited out. "So people feel like they need to put on this flawless performance...and I think that’s a huge, unfortunate misconception — people judge themselves because they do something silly and it ruins their moment, ruins their vibe."It's definitely easier saying it, but try ignoring those thoughts of being judged for having sex that you enjoy, especially if that judgment comes from societal views of how sex should be. "I know a lot of women who are embarrassed because they enjoy giving oral sex. They think it's degrading. And I say, 'Why would you think that's degrading if it's something you enjoy?'" Black says. "It's only degrading once you put external judgment on the act. No one's in your bedroom, and if you're performing oral sex on someone who's going to judge you for giving oral sex, then I think something's really wrong."Actually, if you feel like you're going to be judged in any way, laughed at, or feel like you can't be yourself during ~the thing~, then it might be worth considering how comfortable you are with the person. "If I can't laugh about it, then that means I'm uncomfortable, and if I'm uncomfortable then I'm not going to orgasm," says Black. "And if I'm not going to orgasm, why am I even having sex?" 12. And last but not least, if porn stars can have safe sex, so can you. View this photo on Instagram Truth: Porn stars often have sex without condoms. Another truth: Actors who shoot porn go through mandatory testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) every 14 days, if not more frequently. Their results are also submitted to an online database called PASS, so that everyone involved in shooting the scene can verify that the actors' information is up to date. In many ways, porn stars are having safer sex than the general population."This is the safest I've ever been in my life when it comes to sex," Mills says. "When you're out in the real world, people lie about their status. Some people don't even get tested." In fact, all the actors interviewed for this post agreed that porn sex is MUCH safer than IRL sex. "Since I've been doing porn, it's put fear into me in real life, because I don't want to have sex with other girls. You ask them to get tested and they act like you asked them to cut off their right leg and hand it to you," Luv says. "As a professional, that's your career. My penis is my paycheck. Without it, I can't clock in."So get tested at least every couple of months, Rock says, especially if you're having sex with multiple partners. And use condoms every time. Now get out there and be sexually free!

Comedy Central

OK, maybe not outside out there, but you know what we mean. For all things health, check out the BuzzFeed Health page and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. 