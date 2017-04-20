12 Things You Need To Know Before Starting PrEP

If you haven't, here's a quick rundown: PrEP is a pill containing two HIV medicines — tenofovir and emtricitabine — that's sold under the brand name Truvada. It was approved by the FDA in 2012 for use by HIV-negative people who have a high-risk for infection. And not only is it safe, but it freakin' works.

"It’s been really fantastic to have another resource that we can offer people to keep them HIV-uninfected and to really empower them to take ownership of not just their sexual health but their health care in general," Dr. Jonathan Volk, a physician with The Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, tells BuzzFeed Health. "It’s a game-changer."

Sure, it's not a cure for HIV, but it is an important step in reducing the overall rate of HIV infections. To tell us a little more about how it works, we spoke to Volk and Dr. Ellie Carmody, assistant professor of infectious diseases at NYU Langone Medical Center. So, whether you're just doing some light research or seriously considering PrEP, here are some things they thought you should know.