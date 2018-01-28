This Yes or No Quiz Will Tell You If You Overthink Too Damn Much

-
1. Do you replay conversations in your head hours later because SURELY you came off the wrong way or you offended someone or it was awkward, and now you're worrying?
-
2. Do you usually take longer than you should getting dressed because really, your outfit has to be JUST RIGHT? (Plus, who knows what's gonna happen?)
-
3. Are you indecisive AF about big decisions, because, what if it all goes wrong? WHAT. IF.
-
4. Do you ruminate about what people really meant after saying ~that thing~ they said?
-
5. Are you constantly wondering if you forgot to do something, like lock your door or turn off the stove?
-
6. Do you rehearse what you're going to say just about a million times before an important conversation so that there's absolutely no way you'll stumble on your words?
-
7. Do you even rehearse how you'll react to the other person's responses, then internally freak out when it doesn't play out like that?
-
8. Do you stay awake at night thinking about your day, or about everything you have to do tomorrow?
-
-
9. Are you constantly wondering why someone hasn't texted you back when they responded LITERALLY RIGHT AFTER THE TEXT YOU SENT BEFORE THIS ONE.
-
10. When someone texts you "OK" or "K," does it makes you consider all the possible ways you did them wrong?
-
11. Could you could write a whole book of irrational worst case scenarios for different situations because, let's be honest, you can never be too prepared?
-
12. Do you randomly get distracted thinking about something super embarrassing that happened years ago?
-
13. Are you an expert at decoding and interpreting any and all social media statuses?
-
14. Do you always end up deleting statuses or tweets because you're worried people will take them the wrong way?
-
15. Do you ever wake up after a night of drinking worried about all the terrible shit you must've said or done while drunk?
Get the app