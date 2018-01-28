 back to top
Health

This Yes or No Quiz Will Tell You If You Overthink Too Damn Much

*Overthinks taking this quiz and cries*

Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Do you replay conversations in your head hours later because SURELY you came off the wrong way or you offended someone or it was awkward, and now you're worrying?

    DreamWorks Pictures / myanimelist.net
    Yes
    No

  2. 2. Do you usually take longer than you should getting dressed because really, your outfit has to be JUST RIGHT? (Plus, who knows what's gonna happen?)

    Paramount Pictures / huffingtonpost.com
    Yes
    No

  3. 3. Are you indecisive AF about big decisions, because, what if it all goes wrong? WHAT. IF.

    DreamWorks Pictures / the-arcade.ie
    Yes
    No

  4. 4. Do you ruminate about what people really meant after saying ~that thing~ they said?

    onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com
    Yes
    No

  5. 5. Are you constantly wondering if you forgot to do something, like lock your door or turn off the stove?

    Disney / vrutal.com
    Yes
    No<br />

  6. 6. Do you rehearse what you're going to say just about a million times before an important conversation so that there's absolutely no way you'll stumble on your words?

    Miramax / giphy.com
    Yes
    No

  7. 7. Do you even rehearse how you'll react to the other person's responses, then internally freak out when it doesn't play out like that?

    infj-fish.tumblr.com
    Yes
    No

  8. 8. Do you stay awake at night thinking about your day, or about everything you have to do tomorrow?

    Universal Pictures / buzzfeed.com
    Yes
    No

  10. 9. Are you constantly wondering why someone hasn't texted you back when they responded LITERALLY RIGHT AFTER THE TEXT YOU SENT BEFORE THIS ONE.

    VH1 / giphy.com
    Yes
    No

  11. 10. When someone texts you "OK" or "K," does it makes you consider all the possible ways you did them wrong?

    NBC / giphy.com
    Yes
    No

  12. 11. Could you could write a whole book of irrational worst case scenarios for different situations because, let's be honest, you can never be too prepared?

    Warner Bros. Pictures / gifimage.net
    Yes
    No

  13. 12. Do you randomly get distracted thinking about something super embarrassing that happened years ago?

    Twitter: @sewkx
    Yes
    No

  14. 13. Are you an expert at decoding and interpreting any and all social media statuses?

    NBC / memecrunch.com
    Yes
    No

  15. 14. Do you always end up deleting statuses or tweets because you're worried people will take them the wrong way?

    youtube.com
    Yes
    No

  16. 15. Do you ever wake up after a night of drinking worried about all the terrible shit you must've said or done while drunk?

    Adam Ellis / BuzzFeed
    Yes
    No
