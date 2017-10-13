Here’s Why Looking At Light Makes You Sneeze

Someone might have suggested it to you once after noticing that you were on the verge of sneezing, but couldn't quiiiite get it out. Did it work? Did it make you wonder how on earth looking at light — y'know, with your eyes! — could possibly make you sneeze? If you're like me and you never heard of this before, then chances are you thought this HAD TO BE a myth.

Well guess what y'all, I'm here to tell you now that this is not BS. It's legit. Go ahead, try it out and see if it works for you.