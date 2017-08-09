-
1. Would you rather...Grow out all the hair on your hands so that you have naturally made gloves or...Grow out all the hair on your feet so that you have naturally made socks.
15 Would You Rather Questions That Will Make You Reconsider All Your Body Hair
2. Would you rather...Have long, luscious locks that sweep the floor coming from your nose or...Have unmanageably thick facial hair that's resistant to all methods of grooming.
3. Would you rather...Regularly wax all the hair on your head — including your eyebrows and eyelashes — for a year or...Have to pluck off each individual hair on your body (except on your head) as they regrow for a year.
4. Would you rather...Have all the hair on your body growing constantly, so it's always basically your own fur coat or...Have all the hair on your body turn random different colors every day.
5. Would you rather...Have to bathe/groom yourself like a cat, coughing up fur balls from time to time, or...Grow your hair out to 100 times its length every time you take a shower/bath.
6. Would you rather...Have pubic hair that latches onto your partner's every time you have sex, or...Have the hair on your head latch onto your partner's every time you get too close to them.
7. Would you rather...Forever grow out spiky hair from your chest and back or...Forever have a mohawk that extends from your hair line down to your buttcrack.
8. Would you rather...Shed all your body hair once a week and grow it anew or...Have to eat every hair that you normally shed so that you can grow back any hair at all.
9. Would you rather...Have a full head of hair that's always slimy wet no matter how hard you try to dry it or...Have hair that's so brittle you can cut/trim it by just snapping it off at your preferred length.
10. Would you rather...Wear your hair in your least favorite style from when you were a kid for the rest of your life or...Always have it messy because there's a rogue wind that follows you.
11. Would you rather...Have to give up all your hair products for the rest of your life or...Have hair that's so out of control it takes an entire bottle of gel/mousse/spray to manage it every day.
12. Would you rather...Forever have chest hair shaved into the shape of the country you're from, or...Maintain an old-timey waxed mustache for the rest of your life.
13. Would you rather...Have to wax your entire body every single day, or...Never be able to remove hair from any part of your body ever agin.
14. Would you rather...Have eyebrows that never stop growing, or...Eyelashes that never stop growing.
15. Would you rather...Have multiple pieces of gum stuck in your hair or...Chew gum that's full of someone else's hair.
