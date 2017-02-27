15 Struggles Black Trans People Face When Getting Health Care

9. “It just seems like we have to do a lot more legwork than people who are not of trans experience.”

Alex Burns

“The biggest thing going on down here is the lack of physicians who are willing to treat trans people. There are also many who aren’t educated on how to treat or deal with trans issues. So I’d encounter situations where the doctor would use the wrong pronouns. They wouldn’t outwardly say they didn’t deal with trans people, but they weren’t really willing to respect me or try to learn about what being trans is to more adequately make me feel comfortable or give me the services I was looking for. If they did decide to do research, they would learn very outdated information.

For example, one surgeon wanted to get more information before he’d do the top surgery on me. He said he’d call me back, and it took about a month for him to do that. He said another person told him I’d need to be on testosterone for a year before he was comfortable doing any type of surgery on me. That’s considered to be very outdated information because you have some individuals who don’t want to go on hormones or can’t but they still want to have the surgery to be comfortable in their own bodies. Then there are doctors who want to help the trans community, but don’t know where to start, so you have to teach them how to treat you. So you’re doing the research and bringing it to them, telling them what you need and what they need to do to you. Then they tell you they need to go back and do their research just to make sure it lines up, and that holds you back from getting the type of medical attention you need.

It just seems like we have to do a lot more legwork than people who are not of trans experience — there’s research, calling doctors, following up on everything from beginning to end. And if you don’t check up on things, then it all kind of gets lost in the shuffle because they don’t want to go through the trouble.”

—Alex Burns, 32, New Orleans, Louisiana, Trans Male