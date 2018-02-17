9 Black Health Disparities That You Should Definitely Know About

Peopleimages / Getty Images

A quick history lesson: The Office of Minority Health was established in 1986 as a result of the so-called Heckler Report, named after then Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Margaret M. Heckler. The report detailed differences in health between whites, blacks, and other minorities, and led to all sorts of changes in policies, programs, research, etc. on the national and state level.

There are many different factors that contribute to the health disparities affecting black people in the US, including poverty, education, housing, access to healthy foods, and violence and crime. Conscious and unconscious biases also manifest as discrimination in doctor's offices, affecting people's health in various ways, and sometimes even discouraging people from seeking care or adhering to treatment. While there’s been some progress in combating these issues and closing the disparity gap — the death rate (the ratio of people who die in a given population during a certain time period) among blacks in the US has dropped 25% in the last two decades — the truth is there’s still a lot of work to do.

Here are some health disparities you may or may not have heard of.