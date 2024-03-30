Men And Women Have Buttons On Opposite Sides Of Their Shirts For This Reallllyyy Outdated Reason

According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, buttonholes were invented in the 13th century and, by the 14th century, indirectly relayed the societal status of the wearer.

“The wearing of gold, silver, and ivory buttons was an indication of wealth and rank,” the publication cites.

According to Natalie Hicks, a designer at apparel manufacturer company Our Visn, “As a style and design element, as opposed to function, buttons were reserved for wealthy women who wanted to embellish their luxurious textiles with [items] made of pearls and precious stones,” while others opted for “apron-like tunics” or “sapless chemises” that could just be slid on as opposed to be buttoned up.

What’s to account for the difference between which side of the garment the button is fastened? The experts we spoke with theorize that it’s likely related to a person’s social standing, specifically when it comes to women.

“Back in the day, dressing up was a big deal, especially if you were wealthy,” explained Scott Liebenberg, the CEO of Tapered Menswear. “Ladies often had maids to help them dress, so having buttons on the left made it easier for a right-handed helper.”