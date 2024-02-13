The Surprising Way Having Siblings Can Affect A Teen's Mental Health

“Parents who have more children may have fewer resources to reduce stress in the home relative to parents who have fewer children,” according to the study’s authors.

What’s more, researchers found that having older siblings close in age or any siblings within one year of each other had the strongest association with poor mental health.

“Closely spaced siblings compete more for the kinds of resources the target child needs from parents,” the authors wrote. “In addition, siblings born within one year and older are the only ones associated with lower mental health while younger siblings have no association with mental health.”

The researchers gathered data from almost 19,000 children in the United States and China with an average age of 14. They found that kids who had no siblings in China appeared to have the best mental health across the country, while single children and those with one sibling in the United States had better mental health than subjects with multiple siblings.

How does the number of siblings affect mental health?

To put it simply, parents with more than one kid obviously have to split their attention.

“This assertion of slightly poor mental health is most likely based on resource dilution,” explained Jeff Gardere, a clinical psychologist and professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. “In other words, the more children there are in the family, the less attention parents are able to pay to each, and the less financial resources they can spend on the children.”

Samantha Quigneaux, a licensed therapist and the national director of family therapy services at Newport Healthcare, said a lack of parental attention can trigger drawbacks like low self-esteem, insecurity and the inability to form healthy relationships.

“More children could mean more competition for parents’ time and attention, and children who experience inconsistent or insufficient attention may develop feelings of neglect which can lead to mental health issues,” she said.

But, Quigneaux pointed out, the amount of attention needed by any child to properly thrive in the world may vary. It’s not totally quantifiable nor is it applicable from kid to kid.

How does a close age gap among siblings affect their mental health?