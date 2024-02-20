"It Increases The Risk Of Skin Infections": Here's How Often You Should Be Washing Your Sheets This Winter Season (And In General)

As the weather turns colder and we adjust our skin care habits and showering routines, we can’t help but wonder if we should also be thinking about changing the frequency of our sheet-washing.

After all, our bodies feel different during the fall and winter. And given the fact that we come in close contact with our beds for long periods of time, it only follows that seasonal lifestyle changes should bring along with them laundry schedule shifts.

“Our beds and sheets are a micro-environment of all that we come into contact with during the day,” explained Dr. Mona Sadeghpour, a board-certified dermatologist at SkinMed Institute. “They can harbor bacteria, yeast, pollution, dead skin cells, as well as mites, allergens and danger that our pets carry as well.”

Most, if not all, of those organisms are actually invisible to the naked eye. As a result, whether you actually notice your bed is contaminated is beside the point: when getting cozy under your blanket, whatever is on your skin will rub off on your sheets. Therefore, you might want to wash them pretty often.

How often should we wash our sheets and what happens if we don’t wash them often enough?