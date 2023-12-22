Hi, I'm Anna, and I firmly believe that it is always important to indulge in a sweet treat and have at least one fun little beverage on hand at all times. 🫡
In fact, among the thousands of photos in my phone, the majority document either a) the sweet treats I've purchased, or b) the sweet treats I've crafted. Most of them are caffeine-based because coffee is the best. I even made an iced coffee once and then stuck an iced coffee-flavored popsicle in it! Just because I can! I love my life!
Due to the combination of my love of sugar, caffeine, and my ever-present desire for just a tiny boost of serotonin, when I learned that McDonald's was opening a space-themed drive-thru concept called CosMc's that boasts a wide array of brand-new mood-and-energy-boosting beverages and sweet treats, I was VERY curious.
Currently, there is only *one* location, in my hometown of Bolingbrook, Illinois, USA. This town, which we lovingly call The Brook, is 27 minutes southwest of Chicago in perfect driving conditions (I lived here for over 20 years, so yes, my drive time calculation is correct and exact).
Anyway, literally everyone I know from sea to shining sea has been talking about CosMc's, and how they're dying to try it. So why are people *talking* about it instead of simply trying it themselves?
But I am a woman of the people. I am here to help. I will bear this burden* and be the one who heads over to see what it's all about.
Of course, I was a victim of the Infamous CosMc's Long Line, even though I thought I was built different. I arrived at 5:51 p.m. on a Monday, because this establishment is allegedly open until 8:00. However, a whole two hours before closing, I was met with these signs — *that* was how backed up the line was. There were even cops around the parking lot, waving cars away. I guess it's that serious.
After being turned away, I was more determined than before, so I said, "f*ck it, I'll try again when they open tomorrow." And so I did! CosMc's opens at 6:00 a.m., so up I was with the sun. Look at that beautiful sky! And even better, this time I was in one of only two cars there — a McMiracle.
The menu is wild. There's no other word to explain it. The offerings here range from classic Mickey D's fare, such as McMuffins and McFlurries, to, as they describe it, "out-of-this-world" items like a pear slushie topped with Pop Rocks, a churro frappé, an array of sour drinks, and filled donuts with unique flavors.
To prepare for my visit, I'd studied the menu as if I were to be tested on it. This is what I selected. While you read, please imagine me sitting at the kiosk at 7:13 a.m. while the sun beautifully rises on the horizon, asking the poor CosMc's employee for all of these items:
🧋 Drinks:
• Sour Cherry Energy Burst (small – $5.19)
• Popping Pear Slush (small – $4.69)
• Churro Frappé (small – $4.99)
• Chai Frappé Burst (small – $5.19)
🍟 Food:
• Spicy Queso Sandwich ($4.99)
• McPops mini pastries: apple cinnamon, hazelnut, and cookie butter ($3.79 for a bag of three — you can order a bag of three of the same flavor or a mixed bag)
• Mini Hash Brown Bites with dipping sauce ($2.39, I got four in my bag)
Side note, the payment system here is also unique, at least to me. Not only is it a drive-thru concept in that you order at a kiosk, but you also pay here before pulling around the building for your food. CosMc's is cashless.
After paying, the screen instructed me to hang tight. Since it was early, I only had to wait about two minutes until my food was ready, but the night prior, I could see from a distance that the screens were red for several minutes, probably longer, before cars were ushered to the pickup windows.
Finally, after a failed attempt the night prior and an anxiety-inducing morning drive over, during which I hoped the line wouldn't be half as bad, I had literally secured the bag. It was time to glamorously pull over into the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot next door to eat and drink my damn treats!!
🪐 👽 💫 🌟 🌙 🪐 👽 💫 🌟 🌙 🪐 👽 💫 🪐
The method to my CosMcMadness: I'll be ranking the nine items I tried from my least to most favorite, while taking the item's innovativeness (out of 10) and tastiness (out of 10) into account. And of course, I'll rate each item overall out of five stars — it's 🌟 CosMc's 🌟, after all! 👽
While I love sugar, there is such a thing as *too much* sugar. And I watch a lot of Kids Baking Championship, so I know that a treat needs to have an interesting flavor profile, and even if a concoction is meant to be weird, the flavors still need to make sense all together once you bite into it.
Please note that ILY, McDonald's!!! It's just that I have a lot of opinions about every single thing I've ever experienced. The plight of the Pisces.