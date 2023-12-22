To prepare for my visit, I'd studied the menu as if I were to be tested on it. This is what I selected. While you read, please imagine me sitting at the kiosk at 7:13 a.m. while the sun beautifully rises on the horizon, asking the poor CosMc's employee for all of these items:

🧋 Drinks:



• Sour Cherry Energy Burst (small – $5.19)

• Popping Pear Slush (small – $4.69)

• Churro Frappé (small – $4.99)

• Chai Frappé Burst (small – $5.19)

🍟 Food:

• Spicy Queso Sandwich ($4.99)

• McPops mini pastries: apple cinnamon, hazelnut, and cookie butter ($3.79 for a bag of three — you can order a bag of three of the same flavor or a mixed bag)

• Mini Hash Brown Bites with dipping sauce ($2.39, I got four in my bag)