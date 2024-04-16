Hot Topic
I've been writing here on BuzzFeed about horror and all things scary since 2015, so I think it's safe to say I'm a little obsessed. I'm also a fan of Disney (I have only a healthy amount of love for it, I promise), so I decided to mash these two loves together to create these masterpieces. Enjoy!
🚨 FYI, this post isn't for the faint of heart — some of these images are kinda scary, so please continue at your own discretion! 🤡
1. Billy the Puppet from Saw (2004)
2. Samara from The Ring (2002)
3. Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm St. (1984)
4. Pinhead from Hellraiser (1987)
5. Chucky from Child's Play (1988)
6. Norman Bates from Psycho (1960)
7. Ghostface from Scream (1996)
8. Regan from The Exorcist (1973)
9. Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
10. Mister Babadook from The Babadook (2014)
11. Pennywise from It (the 2017 version)
12. Carrie White from Carrie (1976)
13. The Nun from The Conjuring franchise
14. Adelaide from Us (2019)
15. Jennifer Check from Jennifer's Body (2009)
16. Tiffany Valentine from the Child's Play/Chucky franchise
17. Slenderman from Slenderman (2018)
18. Annie Wilkes from Misery (1990)
19. Nosferatu from Nosferatu (1922)
20. Annabelle from The Conjuring (2013)
21. And Jack Torrance from The Shining (1980)
Which one was your fave? Did I miss anyone you wanna see?
