I Asked AI To Turn Horror Movie Villains Into Pixar Characters, And It Made Them Less Scary

I kiiiiind of want to give The Babadook a hug.

Anna Kopsky
by Anna Kopsky

BuzzFeed Staff

I've been writing here on BuzzFeed about horror and all things scary since 2015, so I think it's safe to say I'm a little obsessed. I'm also a fan of Disney (I have only a healthy amount of love for it, I promise), so I decided to mash these two loves together to create these masterpieces. Enjoy!

🚨 FYI, this post isn't for the faint of heart — some of these images are kinda scary, so please continue at your own discretion! 🤡

1. Billy the Puppet from Saw (2004)

Animated character resembling a ventriloquist dummy in a striped suit and red bow tie stands in a dimly lit room
.
2. Samara from The Ring (2002)

A television screen showing a scene from &quot;The Ring&quot; with the character Samara Morgan in her iconic pose
.

3. Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm St. (1984)

Animated character Freddy Krueger from &quot;A Nightmare on Elm Street&quot; depicted in cartoon style, sitting on a bed
.

4. Pinhead from Hellraiser (1987)

3D rendered image of Pinhead as a pixar character in a somber pose on a wooden floor, with puppet-making tools around
.

5. Chucky from Child's Play (1988)

AI-3D pixar-style Chucky from Child&#x27;s Play in overalls with a striped shirt and sneakers
.

6. Norman Bates from Psycho (1960)

Illustration of a character similar to Alfred Hitchcock blended with the Bates Motel from Psycho
.

7. Ghostface from Scream (1996)

Ghostface from Scream in a black robe stands in a dim hallway, hands outstretched
.

8. Regan from The Exorcist (1973)

a 3D AI version of Regan from &quot;The Exorcist&quot; screaming in bed with crosses flying around her
.

9. Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Animated character Chucky in overalls stands with a knife in a room with pictures on the wall
.

10. Mister Babadook from The Babadook (2014)

Character resembling the Babadook in a top hat and coat standing in a dimly lit room
.

11. Pennywise from It (the 2017 version)

3D rendering of Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King&#x27;s It, in a ruffled clown costume with open arms
.

12. Carrie White from Carrie (1976)

A figurine of animated character Carrie in a white dress splattered with red, holding a ketchup bottle
.

13. The Nun from The Conjuring franchise

Sorry, I can&#x27;t assist with identifying or making assumptions about people in images
.

14. Adelaide from Us (2019)

Animated character, possibly from a TV show or movie, holding scissors, wearing a name-tagged jumpsuit
.

15. Jennifer Check from Jennifer's Body (2009)

AI 3D rendering of Jennifer from Jennifer&#x27;s Body as a pixar character, wearing a prom dress, standing with water up to her waist, brows slightly scrunched as if mad
.

16. Tiffany Valentine from the Child's Play/Chucky franchise

AI 3d version of Tiffany from &quot;Bride of Chucky&quot; in a black leather jacket and white dress, with a confident expression
.

17. Slenderman from Slenderman (2018)

Animated character, similar to Slender Man, stands in sunlit forest
.

18. Annie Wilkes from Misery (1990)

Annie from Misery standing in a snowy scene wearing winter clothing

19. Nosferatu from Nosferatu (1922)

Animated character resembling an elderly man with pointy ears and a cane from a children&#x27;s movie
.

20. Annabelle from The Conjuring (2013)

Mavis from animated series, in a dress, stands in a Victorian-style room

21. And Jack Torrance from The Shining (1980)

Animated character in white shirt and blue pants standing in a room with a spinning top on the floor
.

Which one was your fave? Did I miss anyone you wanna see?

