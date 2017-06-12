10 Photos That Perfectly Capture Being A Man With Depression

There are a number of reasons why many men dealing with depression don't get treatment — but a big one is because too many men are led to believe that admitting they have a mental health problem is a sign of weakness, thanks to the pressures of masculinity.

"Fighting depression and the stigma attached to mental health issues is tough enough, but adding unrealistic expectations about ‘being a man’ or ‘acting tough’ only makes things worse," Joshua Beharry, project coordinator for HeadsUpGuys, writes. "For many men who have overcome depression, the turning point came when they reached out to a friend, family member, or health care professional. Don’t face this fight alone. Reach out now."

Here are a few photos from the stunning campaign: