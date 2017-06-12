Sections

Health

10 Photos That Perfectly Capture Being A Man With Depression

“There’s always someone you could talk to. Often closer than you think.”

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In a new #ReachOut campaign, HeadsUpGuys, a resource dedicated to helping men fight depression, asked photographers and artists to capture their own battles with depression and talk about the importance of seeking help.

There are a number of reasons why many men dealing with depression don't get treatment — but a big one is because too many men are led to believe that admitting they have a mental health problem is a sign of weakness, thanks to the pressures of masculinity. "Fighting depression and the stigma attached to mental health issues is tough enough, but adding unrealistic expectations about ‘being a man’ or ‘acting tough’ only makes things worse," Joshua Beharry, project coordinator for HeadsUpGuys, writes. "For many men who have overcome depression, the turning point came when they reached out to a friend, family member, or health care professional. Don’t face this fight alone. Reach out now."Here are a few photos from the stunning campaign:
1. “Sometimes it can be the hardest part but if you reach out you never know who will be there to pull you through.”

Nathan Milner, fine-art portrait photographer, Melbourne, Australia
2. “When we become trapped in our own thoughts, we may leave slack on the lines of communication between our friends and loved ones."

Nicolas Bruno, fine-art photographer, Northport, New York
3. "There is no shame in asking for help. We are only human and we shouldn’t carry everything on our shoulders because it would only cause our downfall.”

Mike Alegado, conceptual and fine-art portrait photographer, Manila, Philippines
4. "Our loved ones are able to remind us of who we are as a whole.”

Joel Robison, conceptual photographer, British Columbia, Canada
(For the rest of Joel's series, check out the whole #ReachOut campaign on HeadsUpGuys here.)
5. "Even in the darkest of times, I can and do reach others."

Rob Woodcox, surreal portrait and fine-art photographer, Portland, Oregon
6. "Isolating yourself only makes things worse."

Tommy Ingberg, visual artist, Nyköping/Stockholm, Sweden
7. "[Know] you are worthy and deserving of love and support from others."

Tsoku Maela, visual artist, Johannesburg/Cape Town, South Africa
8. "Even in the darkest days there is always hope and help for clearer days."

Adam Williams, professional photographer, Sydney, Australia
9. "When you’re able to articulate what you’re struggling with, it almost becomes something separate to you rather than something which is so overwhelming."

Harry Woodgate, fine-art photographer and illustrator, St Albans, UK
(For the rest of Harry's series, check out the whole #ReachOut campaign on HeadsUpGuys here.)
10. “There’s always someone you could talk to. Often closer than you think.”

Adam Hague, conceptual self-portrait artist and photographer, Brunei and UK
Learn more about depression in men and how to get the help you need here.

Anna Borges is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Anna Borges at anna.borges@buzzfeed.com.

