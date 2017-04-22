22 Things Your Vagina Wants You To Know About Masturbation

If you're finding that just clitoral stimulation isn't working for you either, play around with trying to achieve what experts refer to as a "blended" orgasm — AKA penetrating yourself with fingers or a toy while also stimulating your clitoris. Or who knows, maybe you're someone who has other erogenous zones that make them come (like, FYI, nipplegasms exist).

"It's really important to experiment with your arouse-able areas to figure out what is going to be the most stimulating to you," says Britton.