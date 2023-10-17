    The 10 Essential Steps To Becoming A Gilmore Girl

    Cozy up under your blanket, grab your coffee, and put on Netflix...it's Gilmore Girls season! 🍂☕️✨

    1. Speak fast.

    Speaking fast and being witty is priority #1 for being a Gilmore girl. Practice makes perfect! Better get talking.

    2. Find a reliable bestie.

    Rory, Lorelai, Sookie, Lane stand outside house during bachelorette party
    Every Gilmore girl needs their Lane or Sookie. If you're lucky, you might just get a Paris or Michel, too! Beware: besties may be wilder than expected.

    3. Date the wrong men.

    Choosing the wrong man is a Gilmore girl's right of passage. You have to fall for a couple of frogs before you find your prince charming (maybe avoid the married ex-boyfriend, though, just a thought)!

    4. (THEN) Date the right men.

    Image of Logan and Luke from Gilmore Girls
    Well done! You made it to your prince charming era. Find a man who understands your quirks and loves you more for it!

    5. Drink coffee. Lots of it.

    Coffee = water for Gilmore girls, so make sure to get your coffee fix each and every day. A day without coffee is just a sad, sad day.

    6. Devour food like your life depends on it.

    Image of Rory and Lorelai in Luke&#x27;s Diner
    Don't worry; this one might take some time. Eating your body weight in sweets daily isn't for the faint of heart. You have to build your way there. Try starting with a danish from Luke's Diner or cereal from the Yale dining hall.

    7. Know your pop culture references.

    Rory and Lorelai stand outside of Luke&#x27;s Diner
    Time to start studying! If you can't keep up during a conversation with Lane about the who's who of the music industry, are you really even a Gilmore girl? The less people who understand the remark, the better.

    8. Have weekly family dinners.

    Family: you can't live with them, you can't live without them — might as well dine with them!

    9. Live in a quirky town full of quirky people.

    The people of Stars Hollow stand in the square looking up towards the sky.
    Every small town has its fair share of oddball people. Stars Hollow happens to be filled with them. Find yourself in a small town with people as charismatic and quirky as Kirk and Ms. Patty!

    10. And drink MORE coffee!

    Seriously. Drink. More. Coffee.

