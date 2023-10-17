The 10 Essential Steps To Becoming A Gilmore Girl

Community·Updated on Oct 20, 2023The 10 Essential Steps To Becoming A Gilmore GirlCozy up under your blanket, grab your coffee, and put on Netflix...it's Gilmore Girls season! 🍂☕️✨by annabellalthorntonCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Speak fast. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Television Distribution Speaking fast and being witty is priority #1 for being a Gilmore girl. Practice makes perfect! Better get talking. 2. Find a reliable bestie. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Every Gilmore girl needs their Lane or Sookie. If you're lucky, you might just get a Paris or Michel, too! Beware: besties may be wilder than expected. 3. Date the wrong men. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Choosing the wrong man is a Gilmore girl's right of passage. You have to fall for a couple of frogs before you find your prince charming (maybe avoid the married ex-boyfriend, though, just a thought)! 4. (THEN) Date the right men. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Well done! You made it to your prince charming era. Find a man who understands your quirks and loves you more for it! 5. Drink coffee. Lots of it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Television Distribution Coffee = water for Gilmore girls, so make sure to get your coffee fix each and every day. A day without coffee is just a sad, sad day. 6. Devour food like your life depends on it. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Don't worry; this one might take some time. Eating your body weight in sweets daily isn't for the faint of heart. You have to build your way there. Try starting with a danish from Luke's Diner or cereal from the Yale dining hall. 7. Know your pop culture references. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Time to start studying! If you can't keep up during a conversation with Lane about the who's who of the music industry, are you really even a Gilmore girl? The less people who understand the remark, the better. 8. Have weekly family dinners. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Family: you can't live with them, you can't live without them — might as well dine with them! 9. Live in a quirky town full of quirky people. Warner Bros. Television Distribution Every small town has its fair share of oddball people. Stars Hollow happens to be filled with them. Find yourself in a small town with people as charismatic and quirky as Kirk and Ms. Patty! 10. And drink MORE coffee! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Television Distribution Seriously. Drink. More. Coffee.