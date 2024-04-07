Doctors Shared The Top 5 Early Warning Signs Of A Mini Stroke, And It's Information Everyone Should Have

Oftentimes, people can experience what is commonly called a “mini stroke” or “warning stroke” before experiencing a subsequent stroke. Clinically, this is known as a transient ischemic attack, or TIA.

Some experts take issue with this phrasing, mostly because a TIA is every bit as serious as a stroke and should still be treated. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 1 in 5 people who have a suspected transient ischemic attack will have a full-blown stroke within 90 days.

“TIA symptoms are strokelike symptoms that generally last minutes due to an interruption of the blood supply to a portion of the brain,” said Dr. Larry Goldstein, the co-director of the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute.

While the traditional definition of TIA symptoms says that they resolve within 24 hours, the majority of TIAs are brief and last less than an hour, he said.

Below, experts share the early warning signs of a transient ischemic attack and what to do if you experience symptoms:

Balance Difficulty And Weakness