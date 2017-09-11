20 Hilarious Tweets You'll Only Understand If You Watched The "Insecure" Finale

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. The season finale of HBO's Insecure was last night, and no, the characters did not finally get their shit together. Erick Fernandez @ErickFernandez Me after seeing all the bad decisions each character makes. #InsecureHBO 05:29 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. People had a lot of feelings. E. Diddy @withlove_eb Everyone's problematic. I can't be team anyone because everyone's trash. Who am I supposed to cheer for?… https://t.co/vBBEx8xVOl 04:35 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Because Kelli is literally the only one not ruining her own life. Simply Debi ॐ @SimplyDivaland What would #InsecureHBO be if everyone, except Kelli, weren't making trash ass decisions? Lmao 04:20 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Molly's decision making is just 😔. Hendrix Monae @Chrissy1002 Damn, Molly. Your therapist said to turn the should into could. She didn't say hop on the wood. #InsecureHBO 04:33 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Like, is she even listening to her therapist or??? Mark Sundstrom @106th Molly's therapist at the start of #InsecureHBO season 3: 03:55 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Because all of US can see right through Dro's facade. DJ Archie Wonder 🎧 @ArchieWonder Is Dro really in an open marriage? #InsecureHBO 03:58 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. We thought you were smarter than this! Miss Trunchbull @_GoldenGuh When you thought Molly was going to make better decisions and stop self-sabotaging but she doesn't. #InsecureHBO 03:47 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Elsewhere, everyone made the same joke about Lawrence's sweater. Nikon Papi @_______Manny who wore it better? #InsecureHBO 03:48 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Because, well: Trill Withers @TylerIAm That turtleneck made outta oatmeal 03:34 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. But what we obviously cared about most was him and Issa. DC @DCvalid Issa lost her man, her car and her crib all because she wanted some outside dick. Bless up #InsecureHBO 04:07 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. It was a whirlwind. Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell Me after the last 15 mins of the #InsecureHBO finale 03:50 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Like, too much. Wilmer @W1lmerSarmiento #InsecureHBO #Insecure When Issa & Lawrence said I love you to each other 03:53 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. They almost tricked us. DaLaun Dillard @DDillardTV Me when Lawrence got down on one knee. #InsecureHBO 03:45 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. But we knew how it was going to end up. Forever Fluffy 🥂 @ImJustCeej Issa is nasty just like the rest of us, tbch. She fronted like she didn't like that facial, but where is she right… https://t.co/BADmK4liJN 03:52 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. On the bright side, people really want Due North to happen. Simply Debi ॐ @SimplyDivaland Real Talk: I legit want to watch DUE NORTH. Make that happen, Black Jesus. #InsecureHBO 04:36 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. This honestly makes sense. Hella Fat ♉ @D0wJ0nEs Due North is a Tyler Perry original series for OWN #InsecureHBO 03:49 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. So in the end: K A N D O 👑 @kaykay_mariee Sooooo basically nobody learned from their mistakes #InsecureHBO 03:44 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Remember, this is not aspirational television, folks! Rembert Browne @rembert through two seasons, my insecure recap: if insecure is your therapy, i think @issarae is trying to tell you to actually go to therapy. 03:49 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. BUT, whatever happens, we're gonna miss those neighbors at The Dunes. Lesina Gaea @xoLesina Raindrops, droptop. Bauliflower soup in the brockpot. #InsecureHBO 05:32 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. And we're gonna be stressed until we get season 3 (Tiffany's baby???) thug yoda ✨ @alwaysdesi Waiting for season 3 of insecure @IssaRae #InsecureHBO 04:42 AM - 11 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite