TVAndMovies

20 Hilarious Tweets You'll Only Understand If You Watched The "Insecure" Finale

Hella facepalm.

Posted on
Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The season finale of HBO's Insecure was last night, and no, the characters did not finally get their shit together.

Me after seeing all the bad decisions each character makes. #InsecureHBO
Erick Fernandez @ErickFernandez

Me after seeing all the bad decisions each character makes. #InsecureHBO

2. People had a lot of feelings.

Everyone's problematic. I can't be team anyone because everyone's trash. Who am I supposed to cheer for?… https://t.co/vBBEx8xVOl
E. Diddy @withlove_eb

Everyone's problematic. I can't be team anyone because everyone's trash. Who am I supposed to cheer for?… https://t.co/vBBEx8xVOl

3. Because Kelli is literally the only one not ruining her own life.

What would #InsecureHBO be if everyone, except Kelli, weren't making trash ass decisions? Lmao
Simply Debi ॐ @SimplyDivaland

What would #InsecureHBO be if everyone, except Kelli, weren't making trash ass decisions? Lmao

4. Molly's decision making is just 😔.

Damn, Molly. Your therapist said to turn the should into could. She didn't say hop on the wood. #InsecureHBO
Hendrix Monae @Chrissy1002

Damn, Molly. Your therapist said to turn the should into could. She didn't say hop on the wood. #InsecureHBO

5. Like, is she even listening to her therapist or???

Molly's therapist at the start of #InsecureHBO season 3:
Mark Sundstrom @106th

Molly's therapist at the start of #InsecureHBO season 3:

6. Because all of US can see right through Dro's facade.

Is Dro really in an open marriage? #InsecureHBO
DJ Archie Wonder 🎧 @ArchieWonder

Is Dro really in an open marriage? #InsecureHBO

7. We thought you were smarter than this!

When you thought Molly was going to make better decisions and stop self-sabotaging but she doesn't. #InsecureHBO
Miss Trunchbull @_GoldenGuh

When you thought Molly was going to make better decisions and stop self-sabotaging but she doesn't. #InsecureHBO

8. Elsewhere, everyone made the same joke about Lawrence's sweater.

who wore it better? #InsecureHBO
Nikon Papi @_______Manny

who wore it better? #InsecureHBO

9. Because, well:

That turtleneck made outta oatmeal
Trill Withers @TylerIAm

That turtleneck made outta oatmeal

10. But what we obviously cared about most was him and Issa.

Issa lost her man, her car and her crib all because she wanted some outside dick. Bless up #InsecureHBO
DC @DCvalid

Issa lost her man, her car and her crib all because she wanted some outside dick. Bless up #InsecureHBO

11. It was a whirlwind.

Me after the last 15 mins of the #InsecureHBO finale
Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell

Me after the last 15 mins of the #InsecureHBO finale

12. Like, too much.

#InsecureHBO #Insecure When Issa &amp; Lawrence said I love you to each other
Wilmer @W1lmerSarmiento

#InsecureHBO #Insecure When Issa &amp; Lawrence said I love you to each other

13. They almost tricked us.

Me when Lawrence got down on one knee. #InsecureHBO
DaLaun Dillard @DDillardTV

Me when Lawrence got down on one knee. #InsecureHBO

14. But we knew how it was going to end up.

Issa is nasty just like the rest of us, tbch. She fronted like she didn't like that facial, but where is she right… https://t.co/BADmK4liJN
Forever Fluffy 🥂 @ImJustCeej

Issa is nasty just like the rest of us, tbch. She fronted like she didn't like that facial, but where is she right… https://t.co/BADmK4liJN

15. On the bright side, people really want Due North to happen.

Real Talk: I legit want to watch DUE NORTH. Make that happen, Black Jesus. #InsecureHBO
Simply Debi ॐ @SimplyDivaland

Real Talk: I legit want to watch DUE NORTH. Make that happen, Black Jesus. #InsecureHBO

16. This honestly makes sense.

Due North is a Tyler Perry original series for OWN #InsecureHBO
Hella Fat ♉ @D0wJ0nEs

Due North is a Tyler Perry original series for OWN #InsecureHBO

17. So in the end:

Sooooo basically nobody learned from their mistakes #InsecureHBO
K A N D O 👑 @kaykay_mariee

Sooooo basically nobody learned from their mistakes #InsecureHBO

18. Remember, this is not aspirational television, folks!

through two seasons, my insecure recap: if insecure is your therapy, i think @issarae is trying to tell you to actually go to therapy.
Rembert Browne @rembert

through two seasons, my insecure recap: if insecure is your therapy, i think @issarae is trying to tell you to actually go to therapy.

19. BUT, whatever happens, we're gonna miss those neighbors at The Dunes.

Raindrops, droptop. Bauliflower soup in the brockpot. #InsecureHBO
Lesina Gaea @xoLesina

Raindrops, droptop. Bauliflower soup in the brockpot. #InsecureHBO

20. And we're gonna be stressed until we get season 3 (Tiffany's baby???)

Waiting for season 3 of insecure @IssaRae #InsecureHBO
thug yoda ✨ @alwaysdesi

Waiting for season 3 of insecure @IssaRae #InsecureHBO

