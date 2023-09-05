Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner — Here's How You Can Score A Chery OMODA 5

Hey, looking to put a cherry on top of a great year? How about scoring yourself a brand spankin' new SUV? Picture this — cruising down the highway, your wheels gliding towards a weekend away, and soaking up the pure bliss of the open road.
Get ready to jump into your cheeky weekender era because Chery is giving you the chance to snag its brand new OMODA 5 SUV worth a cool $37,690.
Zoo wee mama!
The latest Chery OMODA 5 is more than just a looker — it's the bee's knees. This SUV rocks a slick exterior, five plush synthetic leather seats, a five-star safety rating, and enough room to stretch out. From its spiffy 18-inch wheels to its smooth-as-butter steering, the Chery OMODA 5 is the epitome of a smooth ride.
But wait, there's more! This SUV is jam-packed with top-notch tech. We're talking Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control features, and a whole bunch more. Driving this beauty feels like taking a cruise straight into the future.
One bloke who's absolutely buzzing about this SUV is Andrew Haurissa, the Deputy Marketing Director at Chery Australia. He's seriously amped up for all of us who are about to experience its sheer awesomeness.