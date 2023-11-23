Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Do Australians Have The Strongest Feet In The World?

A certain film director has entered the chat...

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

This investigation starts with an ant. What kind you might ask?

Pixar/Giphy / Via giphy.com

It's definitely not one that you'll see in A Bug's Life.

A bull ant.

Ken Griffiths / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Look at it's menacing chompers. These little suckers are a breed endemic to Australia.

More specifically THE BITE of a bull ant, which had one online creator almost in tears. American TikToker, Jaime was frolicking around barefoot, in an effort to "look Australian".

TikTok @thesimplebackpackers / Via tiktok.com

She quickly discovered that the strength of the average Aussie native's feet are unmatched.

TikTok @thesimplebackpackers / Via tiktok.com

"[Australians] don't tell ya that there's bull ants around," she said. "Or, glass that gets in your foot. Or pavement that's bumpy and rocky. No, [Australians] just walk around everywhere barefoot [and] act like it's no big deal. It hurts." 

Jaime furthered her point by saying, "I'm pretty sure if the whole world had a Survivor match — where each country was to send one participant — that Australia would win because they're just tough people*."

Supplied

*There's plenty wrong with us BTW but walking around on scalding hot pavement is part of every Aussie's DNA makeup...I think. I'm not a scientist, however, I did do Biology in Year 10 and those punnet squares taught me a thing or two about dominant, recessive and imaginary genes. 

People in the comments added more evidence to the idea of Aussies having the world's strongest feet. One made a list of other things Aussies step on.

TikTok @jessica52882 / Via tiktok.com

Bindis in the grass are the worst possible thing you can step on. 

Another gave us an 'interesting' childhood insight.

TikTok @curious.george05 / Via tiktok.com

Why would you play with fire like this?

This commenter made us wonder if this was a mysteriously unheard of Australian right of passage.

TikTok @skylabrimson / Via tiktok.com

And of course, we have a proper explanation.

TikTok @shows.commm.m / Via tiktok.com

If you ever venture Down Under — you'll see more toes than a Quentin Taratino movie 👀 Yes, the ground is hot. And yes, the soles of our feet are...COOKED.

Luis Guzman / Getty Images

Walking around barefoot is just part of the culture, I guess.

Which country do you think has the world's strongest feet? Wrong answers only.

Let us know in the comments below.