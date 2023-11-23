Do Australians Have The Strongest Feet In The World?

This investigation starts with an ant. What kind you might ask?
A bull ant.
More specifically THE BITE of a bull ant, which had one online creator almost in tears. American TikToker, Jaime was frolicking around barefoot, in an effort to "look Australian".
She quickly discovered that the strength of the average Aussie native's feet are unmatched.
Jaime furthered her point by saying, "I'm pretty sure if the whole world had a Survivor match — where each country was to send one participant — that Australia would win because they're just tough people*."
People in the comments added more evidence to the idea of Aussies having the world's strongest feet. One made a list of other things Aussies step on.
Another gave us an 'interesting' childhood insight.
This commenter made us wonder if this was a mysteriously unheard of Australian right of passage.
And of course, we have a proper explanation.
If you ever venture Down Under — you'll see more toes than a Quentin Taratino movie 👀 Yes, the ground is hot. And yes, the soles of our feet are...COOKED.
Which country do you think has the world's strongest feet? Wrong answers only.
Let us know in the comments below.