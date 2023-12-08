Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Is Coming To Your Streaming Devices So, Get Ready To Cry In Your Living Room

Hold onto your pearls. Sounds the horns. Mentally prepare yourself. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR is coming to streaming platforms!
Whether you've had the privilege of witnessing Taylor Swift's concert in the flesh, headed to your local cinema to watch the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR or haven't been able to do either — you're in for a surprise.
In a special birthday announcement, Swift mentioned that from December 14, 2023* TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR will be available to stream via digital platforms that offer rental services in Australia and New Zealand.
In Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is to hit up Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or YouTube to find a rental version.
Did we mention that there's a surprise? It's not just any ol' version of the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, it's an EXTENDED VERSION!
What does that mean? Well, even if you watched in cinemas or headed to a show yourself, this is a never before seen version of the tour that includes three new surprise songs. Check out the trailer below:
If you haven't already memorised the lyrics to "Wildest Dreams", "The Archer" and "Long Live" — it's time to get prepped.
Experience the magic from your living room or your long list of ex-lovers' bedrooms when TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR hits streaming platforms for rent on demand on December 14.
Enjoy, Swifties!