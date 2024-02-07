Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    43 Heart Thumping And Bass Pumping Tracks To 'Get It On' To This Valentine's Day

    You can hire me as your DJ, I'll face the other way. It's okay...my headphones are noise cancelling.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Valentine's Day is special for a number of reasons — romance, capitalism, candlelit dinners, chocolates in heart-shaped boxes and maybe the possibility of some horizontal bedroom cha cha.

    The Sims / Via giphy.com

    If you're going to get lucky on February 14, but don't have your mood-setting tunes sorted, rest easy! We've got it covered. Behold, our specially curated playlist for your V-Day soirée. You're welcome!

    1. "Pound Town" by Sexyy Red and Tay Keith

    View this video on YouTube
    Sexyy Red / Via youtube.com

    2. "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by LeAnn Rimes

    View this video on YouTube
    leannrimesofficial / Via youtube.com

    3. "OBSESSED" by Lara Andallo

    View this video on YouTube
    Lara Andallo / Via youtube.com

    4. "Love Again" by Dua Lipa

    View this video on YouTube
    Dua Lipa / Via youtube.com

    5. "Primetime" by Janelle Monáe and Miguel

    View this video on YouTube
    Janelle Monáe / Via youtube.com

    6. "F*** The Pain Away" by Peaches

    View this video on YouTube
    XL Recordings / Via youtube.com

    7. "How2luv" by Jess Jade and Micah Acosta

    View this video on YouTube
    Jess Jade / Via youtube.com

    8. "Dress" by Taylor Swift

    View this video on YouTube
    Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

    9. "Loved You Before" by Peach PRC

    View this video on YouTube
    Peach PRC / Via youtube.com

    10. "Burnin' Up" by Jonas Brothers

    View this video on YouTube
    Jonas Brothers / Via youtube.com

    11. "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

    View this video on YouTube
    Whitney Houston / Via youtube.com

    12. "What's The Time Where You Are?" by Troye Sivan

    View this video on YouTube
    Troye Sivan / Via youtube.com

    13. "Confident" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

    View this video on YouTube
    Justin Bieber / Via youtube.com

    Or you know...the whole Journals album!

    14. "Cruel Intentions" by JMSN

    View this video on YouTube
    JMSN / Via youtube.com

    15. "Wicked Games" by The Weeknd

    View this video on YouTube
    The Weeknd / Via youtube.com

    16. "Versace On The Floor" by Bruno Mars

    View this video on YouTube
    Bruno Mars / Via youtube.com

    17. "Vibin' Out" by FKJ and ((( O )))

    View this video on YouTube
    FKJ / Via youtube.com

    18. "S&M" by Rihanna

    View this video on YouTube
    Rihanna / Via youtube.com

    19. "Who Hurt You?" by Daniel Caesar

    View this video on YouTube
    EscapeTracks / Via youtube.com

    20. "Positions" by Ariana Grande

    View this video on YouTube
    Ariana Grande / Via youtube.com

    21. "Let Me Love You" by Mario

    View this video on YouTube
    Mario / Via youtube.com

    22. "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails

    View this video on YouTube
    Nine Inch Nails / Via youtube.com

    23. "BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK

    View this video on YouTube
    BLACKPINK / Via youtube.com

    24. "ALL MINE" by Brent Faiyaz

    View this video on YouTube
    Brent Faiyaz / Via youtube.com

    25. "Gentlemen Don't" by Gabe Bondoc

    View this video on YouTube
    Jeremy Passion - Topic / Via youtube.com

    26. "Stay" by Mac Miller

    View this video on YouTube
    Mac Miller / Via youtube.com

    27. "Garden Kisses" by Giveon

    View this video on YouTube
    Giveon / Via youtube.com

    28. "Novacane" by Frank Ocean

    View this video on YouTube
    Blonded / Via youtube.com

    29. "Grey" by Yung Filly

    View this video on YouTube
    Yung FIlly / Via youtube.com

    30. "Earned It" by The Weeknd

    View this video on YouTube
    The Weeknd / Via youtube.com

    31. "Redemption" by Drake

    View this video on YouTube
    Drake / Via youtube.com

    32. "Vigilante Shit" by Taylor Swift

    View this video on YouTube
    Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

    33. "Defying Gravity" by Wicked Cast

    View this video on YouTube
    WickedVEVO / Via youtube.com

    34. "ICU" by Coco Jones

    View this video on YouTube
    Coco Jones / Via youtube.com

    35. "Hoedown Throwdown" by Miley Cyrus

    View this video on YouTube
    Miley Cyrus / Via youtube.com

    36. "Nobody" by Wonder Girls

    View this video on YouTube
    wondergirls / Via youtube.com

    37. "STAY" by BLACKPINK

    View this video on YouTube
    BLACKPINK / Via youtube.com

    38. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

    View this video on YouTube
    Carly Rae Jepsen / Via youtube.com

    39. "Pony" by Ginuwine

    View this video on YouTube
    GinuwineVEVO / Via youtube.com

    40. "Freak the Freak Out" by Victoria Justice

    View this video on YouTube
    VictoriousVEVO / Via youtube.com

    41. "Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long

    View this video on YouTube
    Muni Long / Via youtube.com

    42. "U Say" by GoldLink, Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince

    View this video on YouTube
    Via youtube.com

    43. "Pusher Love Girl" by Justin Timberlake

    View this video on YouTube
    Justin Timberlake / Via youtube.com

    What songs do you like to get down to?

    Comment them down below.

    Save this playlist on Spotify!

    Spotify
    View this track on Spotify
    spotify:playlist:4HdBHczITG3dZWlwlgDUoq