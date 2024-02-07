43 Heart Thumping And Bass Pumping Tracks To 'Get It On' To This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is special for a number of reasons — romance, capitalism, candlelit dinners, chocolates in heart-shaped boxes and maybe the possibility of some horizontal bedroom cha cha.
If you're going to get lucky on February 14, but don't have your mood-setting tunes sorted, rest easy! We've got it covered. Behold, our specially curated playlist for your V-Day soirée. You're welcome!
1. "Pound Town" by Sexyy Red and Tay Keith
2. "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by LeAnn Rimes
3. "OBSESSED" by Lara Andallo
4. "Love Again" by Dua Lipa
5. "Primetime" by Janelle Monáe and Miguel
6. "F*** The Pain Away" by Peaches
7. "How2luv" by Jess Jade and Micah Acosta
8. "Dress" by Taylor Swift
9. "Loved You Before" by Peach PRC
10. "Burnin' Up" by Jonas Brothers
11. "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston
12. "What's The Time Where You Are?" by Troye Sivan
13. "Confident" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper
14. "Cruel Intentions" by JMSN
15. "Wicked Games" by The Weeknd
16. "Versace On The Floor" by Bruno Mars
17. "Vibin' Out" by FKJ and ((( O )))
18. "S&M" by Rihanna
19. "Who Hurt You?" by Daniel Caesar
20. "Positions" by Ariana Grande
21. "Let Me Love You" by Mario
22. "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails
23. "BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK
24. "ALL MINE" by Brent Faiyaz
25. "Gentlemen Don't" by Gabe Bondoc
26. "Stay" by Mac Miller
27. "Garden Kisses" by Giveon
28. "Novacane" by Frank Ocean
29. "Grey" by Yung Filly
30. "Earned It" by The Weeknd
31. "Redemption" by Drake
32. "Vigilante Shit" by Taylor Swift
33. "Defying Gravity" by Wicked Cast
34. "ICU" by Coco Jones
35. "Hoedown Throwdown" by Miley Cyrus
36. "Nobody" by Wonder Girls
37. "STAY" by BLACKPINK
38. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
39. "Pony" by Ginuwine
40. "Freak the Freak Out" by Victoria Justice
41. "Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long
42. "U Say" by GoldLink, Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince
43. "Pusher Love Girl" by Justin Timberlake
What songs do you like to get down to?
Comment them down below.