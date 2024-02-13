What Will Happen To You This Valentine's Day? This Is Your 2024 Horoscope For The Day Of Love

They're right in front of you, but you just can't see them. Who? The love of your life, of course! But you'll need to keep it chill until you sort your shit out.



Valentine's Day marks a pivotal moment of change for you. You'll realise it's out with the old and in with the new when it comes to your habits. Self awareness is the first step, and it's time to ditch those destructive vibes. Focus on you, pookie, and the love will come rushing in from someone you know, but least expect.