What Will Happen To You This Valentine's Day? This Is Your 2024 Horoscope For The Day Of Love

Disclaimer: I made these up.
Can you smell that? The scent of love (or, overpriced roses and scented candle gift packs) is in the air! It can only mean one thing...it's Valentine's Day ❤️
The international day of love is here, and it with brings with it candlelit dinners, throwaway teddy bears, and the promise of more Valentine's Days to come. Or if you're single, maybe it's all about a night out with friends, a looming sadness, and/or an unexpected DM to your old situationship.
Regardless of your current relationship status, let's unpack what could be coming to you this Valentine's Day — courtesy of my gut feelings and brainwaves, which are currently being fuelled by a soft serve açaí bowl.
Here's what you can expect to happen for you this V-Day, probably:
(With a song, just for the vibes!)