Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Uber Eats Are Committing Big $$$ To Sustainable Packaging And Suddenly I'm Doing My Bit By Ordering Food

    I'd like one of everything thanks. Y'know...for the environment.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We've all been there. It's the end of the week. The grocery situation in your fridge is looking like one rotting banana with a side of BBQ sauce. And there's one question looming over you — to cook or order in?

    BuzzFeed

    Easy choice — you decide to treat yourself to an Uber Eats order of Salt and Pepper Squid. This is the highlight of your week.

    cottonbrostudio / Via Pexels

    Ding dong! It's here and when you pull it out of the bag, the delicious goodness is boxed up in a single-use plastic container that has no business living in your cupboard of reuseables.

    @ubereats_aus / Via Instagram: @ubereats_aus

    Well, all of that is about to change...

    Ninitta / Getty Images

    You know how Uber Eats asks you to choose whether or not you want a restaurant to send you cutlery with your food orders? That option alone has saved over "four jumbo jets worth of plastic forks, spoons and the like" from becoming non-recyclable waste.

    Adisak Mitrprayoon / Getty Images

    Now, Uber Eats is taking a bigger step toward a sustainable future via their containers. Their latest initiative is a collaboration with Aussie organisation, Planet Ark to help Aussie restaurants get a handle on sustainable packaging.

    Uber Eats

    So, the next time you order from your favourite local eateries, you can rest assured that while you have the luxury of filling your tum tum with yum yum, in this economy, you're also doing your small bit for the environment.

    Giuseppe Lombardo / Getty Images

    But it doesn't stop at packaging, the $13 million invested by Uber Eats is also tackling waste education for restaurant partners and food orderers, whether you love a late night snack or morning after feed.

    Bombermoon / Getty Images

    What do you think about compostable containers?

    Share your thoughts in the comments below.