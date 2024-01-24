Uber Eats Are Committing Big $$$ To Sustainable Packaging And Suddenly I'm Doing My Bit By Ordering Food

We've all been there. It's the end of the week. The grocery situation in your fridge is looking like one rotting banana with a side of BBQ sauce. And there's one question looming over you — to cook or order in?
Easy choice — you decide to treat yourself to an Uber Eats order of Salt and Pepper Squid. This is the highlight of your week.
Ding dong! It's here and when you pull it out of the bag, the delicious goodness is boxed up in a single-use plastic container that has no business living in your cupboard of reuseables.
Well, all of that is about to change...
You know how Uber Eats asks you to choose whether or not you want a restaurant to send you cutlery with your food orders? That option alone has saved over "four jumbo jets worth of plastic forks, spoons and the like" from becoming non-recyclable waste.
Now, Uber Eats is taking a bigger step toward a sustainable future via their containers. Their latest initiative is a collaboration with Aussie organisation, Planet Ark to help Aussie restaurants get a handle on sustainable packaging.
So, the next time you order from your favourite local eateries, you can rest assured that while you have the luxury of filling your tum tum with yum yum, in this economy, you're also doing your small bit for the environment.
But it doesn't stop at packaging, the $13 million invested by Uber Eats is also tackling waste education for restaurant partners and food orderers, whether you love a late night snack or morning after feed.
What do you think about compostable containers?
Share your thoughts in the comments below.