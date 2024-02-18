Skip To Content
Taylor Swift Reveals A Major Rule Change To Make Her Eras Tour Setlists More Unpredictable

Swifties, place your bets RN.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

T-Swift has touched down in Australia to kick off the Down Under leg of her Eras Tour and after three epic Melbourne shows, the pressure's on for Sydney to bring the energy.

Our iconic @Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium is currently making history as it hosts the biggest Taylor Swift | Eras Tour concert yet, with 96,000 fans celebrating last night in Melbourne 🫶 🎥 Via IG / samwtucker 🎤 @livs #Melbourne #TaylorSwift #ErasTour #MelbourneTok

Aussies everywhere have been subject to digital mountains of Taylor Swift content over the last few days, whether we like it or not, and it shows no sign of letting up. But thanks to the influx of screaming concert videos and clips from her Melbourne shows, we've unearthed a special Eras Tour rule change!

It's no secret that the "Cruel Summer" singer has a no-repeats rule around her surprise songs but in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift is giving a red hot PSA to concert attendees at the third Melbourne show.

"I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward," Swift said at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it."

If you're not aware of the rule, there is a much awaited moment in every Eras Tour set where Swifties are treated to two songs from Swift's discography. These change with every single show so that regardless of the videos shared online about the tour, her setlist still has an element of surprise. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer challenged herself to never singing the same two tracks throughout her tour.

But now, Swifties are in for another guessing game. 

The announcement has been a long time coming with the Grammy-award-winning artist dropping hints about the rule change since her Brazil shows in late 2023.

@gabrielericvillanueva

BREAKING NEWS: During the last night of The Eras Tour for 2023 in Brazil, Taylor Swift announced that the Eras Tour Surprise Songs will RESET in 2024!!! What songs would you like to get for your show date surprise songs? #TSTheErasTour #ErasTour #TSTheErasTourSG #Singapore #TaylorSwift

Now that all of Taylor Swift's tracks are "fair game" the Swifties better start memorising every single song, y'know...in case of emergency!

What do you think she'll play at her Sydney shows? Guess in the comments below. 