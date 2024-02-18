Taylor Swift Reveals A Major Rule Change To Make Her Eras Tour Setlists More Unpredictable

"I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward," Swift said at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it."
If you're not aware of the rule, there is a much awaited moment in every Eras Tour set where Swifties are treated to two songs from Swift's discography. These change with every single show so that regardless of the videos shared online about the tour, her setlist still has an element of surprise. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer challenged herself to never singing the same two tracks throughout her tour.
But now, Swifties are in for another guessing game.
Now that all of Taylor Swift's tracks are "fair game" the Swifties better start memorising every single song, y'know...in case of emergency!
What do you think she'll play at her Sydney shows? Guess in the comments below.