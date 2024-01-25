Friendship Bracelets And Heartfelt Notes — This Is How Taylor Swift Fans Are Saying Thank You To Their Fave Popstar
Tell your mum you love her and by mum, I mean Taylor Swift.
Aussie Swifties, this is your official reminder: Taylor Swift's Australian leg of the Eras Tour is now only weeks away.
since eras tour australia starts in 23 days, what show/s is everyone going to?? 💖🫶 pic.twitter.com/km7yR3fcEB— ˗ˏˋ❀ bianca ❀ˊˎ˗ CEASE FIRE NOW🇵🇸 (@biancajjohnston) January 25, 2024
The nation is buzzing with Swiftie fever, and you can feel the excitement in the air as fans share their concert prep online. We're talking outfits, posters, friendship bracelet making sessions, and more.
me wearing my boots in every day until the #erastour #taylorswift #taylorswifttok #erastourtaylorswift #erastouraustralia #swifttok #taylornation #taylorsversion♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift
GLASSONS FRONT ROW - THIS IS SO SLAY 🪩✨ #glassons #erastour #erastouroutfit #erastourtaylorswift #erastouraustralia♬ original sound - Aleksandria Ilic
TBH, you can't help but be impressed by a fandom that rides so hard for its fearless (pun intended!) leader. The enthusiasm is almost electric, and the energy feels like it could power every single stadium on Swift's tour.
Who relates? 😅⬇️💬 Swifties for life!! #swiftok #taylorswift #swifties♬ New Romantics (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
But while every Swiftie who was lucky enough to score tickets to one of the seven Australian shows is busy prepping their concert 'fits, sisters Taciane and Talissa are working to organise a nationwide gift for their favourite popstar.
I can't believe will be seeing Taylor Swift in a month 🥰🥰 #taylorswiftinaustralia #erastouraustralia #erastour #friendshipbracelets #aussieswifties #erastoursydney #CapCut♬ Shake It Off (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
The content creator sisters want to collect friendship bracelets and heartfelt notes for Taylor Swift, and find a way to get the collaborative project to the pop icon. It's also a way for Aussie Swifties to connect with one another and get out of their comfort zone, and what's better than that?!
see friendship bracelets from around Australia on our website 😊 and find out how to can add yours to the map! link in our bio ✨️ #taylorswift #friendshipbracelets #aussieswifties #CapCut♬ how you get the girl - r & m <3 ⸆⸉<>>
It's Swift's first Australian tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and a lot has happened since then! So, Taciane and Talissa want to celebrate Swift's return to Aussie shores, and they want everyone to join in.
5 years ago today, taylor swift performing at her reputation stadium tour in sydney, australia.— Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) November 2, 2023
november 2, 2018 pic.twitter.com/mduxGA8PCR
OK, so, no, the sisters haven't figured out a way to reach T-Swift just yet. They've been transparent and upfront about that, and hope to find a way to get the gift to her! Still, they've already started receiving bracelets and messages from all over Australia. How. Fricking. Adorable.
Replying to @gia.alvarez The answer is we're trying lots of different things. And we'll keep going until we get there. 🥰 But of course, we need a lot of Aussies participating otherwise this project won't go anywhere 😬 And if you have any ideas how we can reach her, please let us know! _ #taylorswift #aussieswifties #friendshipbracelets #erastour #erastouraustralia #taylorswiftinaustralia♬ I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
Talissa and Taciane also asked their TikTok community of 8,000+ followers to vote on what other gifts they should give Swift, beyond the friendship bracelets. The pair gave us some secret intel about this — costumes for Swift's three cats are currently winning the poll.
Which one is your favourite? _ #taylorswift #aussieswifties #taylorswiftproject #friendshipbracelets #taylorswiftinaustralia #erastouraustralia♬ original sound - TJTV
The sisters say that the idea of Taylor Swift receiving their bracelet-filled package "would be a dream". They've been Swifties since they were young, and to have her touch something they created would be incredibly special to everyone (including their younger selves).
Replying to @officialtjtv This video is a bit of a ramble, I don't even know if it makes sense... But thank you to everyone who has already sent in a bracelet. I love seeing them.And all your messages are so special. Fingers crossed we can get it to Taylor swift. 🤞🤞 If anyone has any connections or any ideas, let us know!!♬ original sound - TJTV
So, if you're already planning to make a bunch of friendship bracelets to trade at the Eras Tour, maybe make one or two extra. They might end up in the hands of Taylor Swift.
Friendship bracelets ✨ #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifthouston #friendshipbracelets♬ original sound - Natitheastronaut