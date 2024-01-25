Friendship Bracelets And Heartfelt Notes — This Is How Taylor Swift Fans Are Saying Thank You To Their Fave Popstar

Replying to @gia.alvarez The answer is we're trying lots of different things. And we'll keep going until we get there. 🥰 But of course, we need a lot of Aussies participating otherwise this project won't go anywhere 😬 And if you have any ideas how we can reach her, please let us know! _ #taylorswift #aussieswifties #friendshipbracelets #erastour #erastouraustralia #taylorswiftinaustralia