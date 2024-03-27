Skip To Content
Red Rooster Just Dropped A New Range Of Sandwiches And I Need Them All Immediately

I'll take 10 of each, thank you.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Red Rooster stays under the radar for bangin' menu items. The first time I stepped through the red-roofed restaurant near my high school and gobbled down a Rooster box, my tastebuds were pleasantly surprised.

So, here's some good news for Red Rooster's biggest fans (or anyone who loves a good feed on the way home)...their RIPPA Roll has made a comeback and it's here to stay!

Woman in kitchen holding a playing card, looks surprised, casually dressed with a vest
Now, if you're thinking "WTF is a RIPPA Roll?", let me paint a picture — it's juicy fried chicken with a crispy, crunchy coating, some herby, creamy mayo, lettuce and a toasted bread roll.

That's a RIPPA Roll!!!

A chicken sandwich with lettuce and sauce on a bun, placed on a checkered wrapper atop a wooden surface
You can also swap out the creamy mayo for a sauce with some bite, AKA Red Rooster's Chilli Aioli. OR, you can marry up sweet and savoury flavours with a Honey BBQ RIPPA Roll. Inside, you'll find chipotle pickles and a smoky but sweet sauce to pair with the tasty fried chicken.

Yes, my mouth is watering while writing this. 

Close-up of a crispy chicken sandwich on a checkered wrapper, no people in image
The debate for which RIPPA Roll flavour dominates the rest has already begun, and I'm curious to find out which one comes out on top.

I guess I'll need to do an in-depth taste test...not that I'm complaining. 

A screenshot of a social media comment by a user named &quot;lmstellarpr&quot; stating &quot;Chilli Aioli is ?&quot; with a flame emoji
Instagram comment, user jlo082 writes &quot;OG for sure&quot; with a woman smiling in the profile icon
Social media screenshot of a user comment reading &quot;Original all the way&quot; with a verified checkmark
Grab a new RIPPA Roll from your nearest Red Rooster and decide for yourself which flavour is the best.