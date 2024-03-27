Red Rooster Just Dropped A New Range Of Sandwiches And I Need Them All Immediately

Red Rooster stays under the radar for bangin' menu items. The first time I stepped through the red-roofed restaurant near my high school and gobbled down a Rooster box, my tastebuds were pleasantly surprised.
So, here's some good news for Red Rooster's biggest fans (or anyone who loves a good feed on the way home)...their RIPPA Roll has made a comeback and it's here to stay!
Now, if you're thinking "WTF is a RIPPA Roll?", let me paint a picture — it's juicy fried chicken with a crispy, crunchy coating, some herby, creamy mayo, lettuce and a toasted bread roll.
You can also swap out the creamy mayo for a sauce with some bite, AKA Red Rooster's Chilli Aioli. OR, you can marry up sweet and savoury flavours with a Honey BBQ RIPPA Roll. Inside, you'll find chipotle pickles and a smoky but sweet sauce to pair with the tasty fried chicken.
Yes, my mouth is watering while writing this.
The debate for which RIPPA Roll flavour dominates the rest has already begun, and I'm curious to find out which one comes out on top.
I guess I'll need to do an in-depth taste test...not that I'm complaining.