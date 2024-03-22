Skip To Content
A Raising Cane's Obsession Has Taken Over The Country, So We Tried 3 Australian Dupes To See If They Hold Up

Chicken wing, chicken wing. Hotdog and baloney. Chicken and macaroni! 🎶

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

American fast food restaurant Raising Cane's has Australians in a chokehold. It all started with viral car mukbangs on TikTok.

From across the globe, Aussies were getting served up bitesized reviews of Raising Cane's, featuring the massive cups of peach-coloured sauce, crispy chicken tenders and toasted potato bread. One that really resonated was this video from Cian, which featured a fondue machine filled with Cane's sauce being operated in a car.

Despite the distance, the need for even a morsel of Raising Cane's grew stronger and stronger with each video review. Viewers from around the globe shared the same sentiment, and filled the comments with their desire for a franchise in their country.

Replying to @Grace Taggart Trying Raising Cane’s for the first time 🍗🔥 #raisingcanes #fastfood #chickentenders #foodreview

User requests Raising Cane&#x27;s in Australia, expresses strong desire for it, receives support from others
User named ARIANA comments on missing CANES and WINGSTOP food in Canada, with crying emoji
Social media comment stating &quot;canes need to be in the UK. its a necessity&quot; with 41.9K likes
A screenshot of a social media comment by user simderkk expressing a strong desire to eat something, with 11.8K likes
The need is so strong that local restaurants have been taking matters into their own hands and coming up with "dupes" for Raising Cane's most popular meals. Thank goodness for initiative!

Zara — our resident Raising Cane's expert and BuzzFeed Australia social producer — headed out in Sydney in the name of delicious, mouthwatering research. On her "To-Try" list were three Sydney restaurants going viral for their dupes — Flappy's Fried Chicken, Pappa Flock and Kerbside Eatery.

Here's the verdict:

At each spot, Zara ordered a similar meal to what's seen in the viral Raising Cane's mukbangs — three tenders, fries/chips, toast and of course, the decadent sauce.

First up, Pappa Flock!

Before walking into Pappa Flock, Zara had heard it was "the best" Raising Cane's dupe. 

The chicken tenders were juicy and coated with a crispy, yummy batter, which paired very well with the extra coleslaw. 

But when it came to overall similarity, it wasn't exactly what she expected.

It missed the mark on the sauce, which Zara said "tasted nothing like Raising Cane's", but still had good flavour regardless.

The toast was a little too buttery for her liking, but the meal was saved by the thick-cut chips. She also tried the lemonade, and liked that it elevated the buttery taste from the toast without being too sickly sweet.

You can give Pappa Flock a try at select locations in Parramatta and Westfield Miranda.

Next, Flappy's Fried Chicken!

Zara began with the sauce this time, and Flappy's scored immediate points for the cup size amount of it — just like the ungodly serving from Cane's. "This is as close as I think you could get to the OG sauce," Zara said. "It was incredible."

The toast, however, was a different story...

In comparison to Cane's, the toast was more buttery, giving it a different taste than Zara expected. "It tasted just okay. Probably a six out of 10."

Now, let's talk about the chicken that prompted Zara to look into the camera with eyes wide open, surprised and happy.

The "10 out of 10" tenders were fresh, succulent and again, "incredible". Its coating and the sauce were a great combination. 

Adding to the list of positives for Flappy's — the fries were a highlight against Cane's, tasting almost better than the original. 

Just look at this spread...

Head to Flappy's Fried Chicken in Penrith's Manufactor precinct to give their tenders meal a go. 

And finally, to round out the dupes — Kerbside Eatery!

Much like Flappy's, the chicken was juicy and actually "tasted exactly like Raising Cane's", according to Zara. But overall, she only rated nine out of 10. 

Again, the toast was a bit too buttery for her liking, but it looked pretty delicious when she tore it right open.

Now let's chat about the fries. Although they "tasted nothing like Raising Cane's" crinkle cut chips, they still scored a 10 out of 10 on the yummy scale.

The sauce followed a similar pattern, in that it was still yummy, even if it didn't taste like the original. To top it all off, the coleslaw was average in flavour.

Zara recommended Kerbside Eatery for "a tasty fried chicken" meal more so than an exact Cane's dupe.

Enjoy their Raising Kerbs box at Eastern Creek Quarter or Ed. Square.

Out of the three, the winner for most accurate Raising Cane's dupe is Flappy's Fried Chicken!

if you have ever wondered which dupe ACTUALLY tastes like raising cane’s this video is for you!!! #raisingcanes #pappaflock #kerbsideeatery #flappys #raisingcanesdupe

"I've seen the [feedback] saying this is overhyped, but as someone who literally ate Raising Cane's in America a couple of months ago, I am here to tell you that it tastes so similar," Zara said in a video posted to TikTok.

Now, we've heard that a certain Melbourne burger joint has started slinging out another Raising Cane's dupe. Yes, we're looking at you College Dropout Burgers. Should we give it a try?

What other fast food restaurants do you want to see dupes of Down Under?

Let us know in the comments below!