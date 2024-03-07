PSA To Non-Aussies — Australians Are Sick To Death Of Being Asked These Questions

Reddit user u/natpatel101 took to the trusty digital streets of the Ask An Australian forum to ask: "As an Australian, what are you sick of being asked? 🤣". Here are some suggestions that fellow Aussies are exhausted of hearing...
Will they ever stop? Probably not.
1. "How do you say the word 'No'?"
6. "Is there a bridge between Australia and New Zealand?"
7. "Tasmanian here. All I ever heard about was the devil, and even I got sick of spinning ridiculous lore about this creature."
The real question we should be asking is: "Why does the devil get all the love?"
"Bring back the Thylacine please."
8. "Why is your national anthem so short?"
9. "Are you guys 'upside down'?"
10. "Vegemite — is it chocolate?"
13. “Do you ride kangaroos/emus as a method of transportation?”
15. "Do you have electricity?"
16. "Why do you say 'throw another shrimp on the barbie'?"
17. "Have you ever seen a kangaroo?"
18. "Are you from Sydney?"
19. And finally, "When the next season of Bluey is coming out?"
