West Sydney To The World: What ONEFOUR’s Impact Means To Its Community

"Who wants more from Sydney's realest?" Us. Please drop the album.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

Sitting in a crowded Malatang restaurant on George Street after the world premiere of ONEFOUR: Against All Odds at SXSW Sydney, my cousin Ranier (a certified ONEFOUR fanatic*) and I sipped our broths. It was time to debrief.

*Ranier knows every single song off by heart. He's been following ONEFOUR's journey since he first caught wind of them in 2018, when he saw the video for their song "What You Know" on Facebook.

We discussed the inevitable stank face you make when listening to ONEFOUR's music. We talked about director Gabriel Gasparinatos' aesthetic choices. Then, my cousin mentioned a clip of a Chinese restaurant seen in the film.

"That's like," he slurped his soup, "three streets away from our house," he said, smiling.

There was something about Ranier's comment, and the joy of seeing our suburb on the big screen, that struck me. It felt special, and made me reflect on what we'd seen only an hour earlier — a group of Pacific Islander men from 'the area' finally telling their side of the story. They were in control of the narrative, for what feels like the first time in a long time.

'The area' or 'the West' are widely used terms in Sydney to refer to its western and surrounding suburbs. 

Seeing the colour graded streets of places we had walked by a bajillion times before, a strange feeling had washed over me in the cinema 42km from my home. It wasn't something I found myself feeling very often.

I felt seen, and in this room full of people, I felt like I belonged.

I'm almost certain I wasn't the only one. When the credits rolled, the audience — consisting of Western Sydney creatives, ONEFOUR's nearest and dearest and other SXSW patrons — erupted in applause, whistles, whoops and a standing ovation.

The origin story of ONEFOUR can't be told without also discussing the discrimination they've faced as a result of harmful cultural stereotypes about where they come from and how they choose to express themselves. Thankfully, Against All Odds doesn't shy away from the topic.

It's an all-too-familiar story, one told all over the world — ONEFOUR 🤝 NWA. The story of ONEFOUR's frequent police profiling in Against All Odds was echoed in real time, with the overwhelming presence of authorities at their SXSW Sydney premiere.

Against All Odds isn't just the story of ONEFOUR, though. It puts an entire area (and subculture) of Sydney that is often misrepresented or ignored in the spotlight. Chatting to BuzzFeed Australia, director Gabriel Gasparinatos says that he wanted to showcase "the massive cultural movement of arts and creativity" in Sydney's western suburbs.

Gasparinatos and Against All Odds producer Erin Moy hope the film marks the beginning of a long-awaited shift in Australian storytelling — one that gives attention to Western Sydney's immense talent.

"I think it's been so awesome that this community's finally getting its chance to really showcase the career potential that exists there," Gasparinatos says. 

But it's not just for the creatives. Gasparinatos wants ONEFOUR's story to resonate with the Pasifika communities of 'the West', as well as "communities across the world that might feel they haven’t had their voice heard or any time they’ve been represented, they’ve been misrepresented".

ONEFOUR continues to be a catalyst for conversations on modern day censorship and the breath of fresh air in Australia's wider music scene. So, please, if you're reading this...open the vault and drop an album*.

*A request from my cousin.

Against All Odds premieres on Thursday, October 26, 2023. You can watch this tale of perseverance, family and red hot trill beats on Netflix.

