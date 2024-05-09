Aussie Fans Are Realising A Major Flaw In Olivia Rodrigo's Down Under Tour Dates

She'll be kicking off the Down Under leg of her tour in Melbourne with two shows in early October, before following up with another two shows in Sydney.
Unfortunately, some Aussie fans were quickly disappointed to realise that the Sydney shows fall within key dates for NSW high school students.
Rodrigo will be playing in Sydney on October 17 and 18, which is during the early days of the NSW's Higher School Certificate (HSC).
The month long final exams for year 12 students in NSW are set to kick off on October 15, 2024.