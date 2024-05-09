Aussie Fans Are Realising A Major Flaw In Olivia Rodrigo's Down Under Tour Dates

Imagine writing your HSC English Paper One on Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire"...

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Newsflash — Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced that she's bringing her GUTS Tour to Australia.

Woman performing on stage holding a microphone, wearing a glittery outfit with fishnet tights. Band visible in the background
Samir Hussein / Getty Images for LIVE Nation

She'll be kicking off the Down Under leg of her tour in Melbourne with two shows in early October, before following up with another two shows in Sydney.

Unfortunately, some Aussie fans were quickly disappointed to realise that the Sydney shows fall within key dates for NSW high school students.

Rodrigo will be playing in Sydney on October 17 and 18, which is during the early days of the NSW's Higher School Certificate (HSC).

The month long final exams for year 12 students in NSW are set to kick off on October 15, 2024. 

Naturally, fans who will be taking the HSC this year have taken to social media to urge the "Driver's License" singer to change the dates.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL OLIVIA RODRIGO JUST RELEASED AUSTRALIA DATES AND WHY IS IT DURING THE HSC…. pic.twitter.com/8fs3aftErb

— chloe ⁷ (@jiniqs) May 8, 2024
Twitter: @jiniqs

someone tell olivia rodrigo that the HSC is on when she’s planning to come to Australia!!!!!! so a bunch of people can’t gooooo!!! :(((

— soph (taylor’s version) (@cowboyylikesoph) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @cowboyylikesoph
Comment on social media pleading for event reschedule due to school exam conflict, with crying emojis
@user86432198913 / Via tiktok.com

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) actually predicted this occurrence back in March with a tweet that read: "Every night I stress it's going to be on the day of one of my HSC exams".

Olivia Rodrigo the wait is getting old we already know ur coming to Australia plz just announce the dates. Every night I stress it’s going to be on the day of one of my hsc exams PLEASE IM LOSING HAIR OVER THESE

— kaitlyn (@illicitaffairr) May 5, 2024
Twitter: @illicitaffairr

Someone check on the Year 12 Livies...