The "Why Don't We Have Both?" Girl From Old El Paso's Ads Is All Grown Up And Working For The Competition

Today is the day to feel old because guess what? We just found out that one of the most iconic young women in Australian history is now 23 years old. Her impact on the country's hearts (and arguably, stomaches) should be studied.
From a young age, she was a rolemodel for Aussies everywhere and served as an entertaining reminder that we can have not just one, but both of EVERYTHING.
It is indeed, Mia Agraviador — Miss "Why Don't We Have Both?"/"Porque No Los Dos" AKA The Old El Paso girl!
And...here she is now, all grown up and slaying.
It's been over 15 years since the original advertisement aired on television and skyrocketed to meme-worthy status around the globe. Everyone knew about the "why don't we have both?" girl via GIFs, internet shares or actually viewing the commercial in 'the golden days' of television. If you missed it or simply want to relive the good ol' days, check out the full clip here.
Why is she making headlines? Well, Miss "Porque no los dos" is the star of a new ad and surprise, surprise it's for a competitor brand. Melbourne-based startup, Mingle Seasoning has recruited the 23-year-old as their expert of good Mexican food to promote their new range.
This isn't the first time Agraviador has taken on an onscreen role outside of her well-known ad. She was featured on SBS Insight's 15 Minutes in 2021 talking about the impact of starring in the Old El Paso commercial at just 6 years old.
"Literally the whole school knew about it," she told SBS about her experiences during schooling years where the constant mention of the "Por que no los dos" line prompted three school moves.
Since then, she's starred in a campaign for Koala furniture and continues her work in retail.
Do you think she's ever had decide between two things? Or does she just ask, "why don't we have both?".
