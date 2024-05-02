Iconic As Heck Airbnbs That You Can Actually Stay In With Your Friends

I just want to know how Airbnb is locking down stays in these weird places...
First, it was the Shrek swamp with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.
Then, it was Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse...
And now, there's new listings that are just as wild and ~interesting~. Yes, you can actually book them and NGL, they're pretty sick. Here's what's on the cards:
1. You can rev up and stay a while in Italy's Ferrari Museum
You'll have F1 cars staring at you while you sleep — is that your dream?
2. You can drift into a fantasy-like dream state in this detailed replica of Carl's house from Up!
Apparently, the big boy actually floats...
3. You can process your own emotions in an environment that's familiar — the Feelings headquarters from Inside Out 2.
More images to come when the movie hits cinemas later this year, but here's a movie still to give you the gist...
4. You can live it up in luxury for a day at Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's family home.
5. You can discover your superpowers in the X-Men '97 mansion, which is decorated with 2D animations.
For research purposes, can guests put on the Wolverine suit?
6. You can watch Paris make history during the 2024 Olympics in the Musée d’Orsay.
That is, in fact, a clock face as a window!
7. And finally, you can respectfully live out your pop star dreams in Prince's Purple Rain House.
If you're not keen on staying in a cartoon house for a few nights, you can get in on some wild experiences instead. I'm talking a recording sesh with Doja Cat and hanging out with Kevin Hart and other A-listers at Coramino Live Lounge.
This is just the first instalment of their new Icons series of listings. What's coming next? We'll have to wait and see!
Which movie or TV show house would you spend the night in?
Let us know in the comments below.