    Iconic As Heck Airbnbs That You Can Actually Stay In With Your Friends

    Crying in Carl and Ellie's house sounds like a fever dream.

    I just want to know how Airbnb is locking down stays in these weird places...

    First, it was the Shrek swamp with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

    Fantasy cottage resembling a tree trunk with a door, surrounded by forest and sunlight, with &quot;Stay Out&quot; signs
    Then, it was Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse...

    An aerial shot of the home, which features a long pool with floaties that spell out Ken
    And now, there's new listings that are just as wild and ~interesting~. Yes, you can actually book them and NGL, they're pretty sick. Here's what's on the cards:

    1. You can rev up and stay a while in Italy's Ferrari Museum

    Exterior view of Museo Ferrari with lit facade and emblem, reflecting the brand&#x27;s automotive heritage
    You'll have F1 cars staring at you while you sleep — is that your dream?

    Two Ferrari Formula 1 cars flank a circular red couch in a room with concentric circles on the floor
    Dining room with a table set for ten and a framed photo of a man on the wall
    2. You can drift into a fantasy-like dream state in this detailed replica of Carl's house from Up!

    House floating with balloons over landscape, resembling scene from animated film &#x27;Up&#x27;
    Apparently, the big boy actually floats...

    House lifted by myriad balloons against a blue sky, reminiscent of the animated film &quot;Up.&quot;
    Cozy living room corner with a plush chair, patterned ottoman, rugs, and vintage lamps by a window
    3. You can process your own emotions in an environment that's familiar — the Feelings headquarters from Inside Out 2.

    More images to come when the movie hits cinemas later this year, but here's a movie still to give you the gist...

    Animated characters Joy and Fear from Inside Out, Joy is smiling with arms raised, Fear is grimacing. They stand in front of a whimsical, purple backdrop
    4. You can live it up in luxury for a day at Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's family home.

    Woman in red dress walking by a luxury pool and landscaped garden
    Aerial view of a garden with symmetrical landscaping, a fountain in the center, and a view of the sea in the background
    A bathroom vanity with a mirror above, showcasing neatly organized toiletries and towels, adjacent to a plant
    5. You can discover your superpowers in the X-Men '97 mansion, which is decorated with 2D animations.

    Photo of a large pink robotic suit, resembling Iron Man&#x27;s, crashed in front of a classic-style house
    For research purposes, can guests put on the Wolverine suit?

    Lockers with superhero costumes and gadgets, a cape hanging on a door, and a trunk of masks on the floor
    Interior of a stylized animated sci-fi control room with screens, a humanoid figure, and futuristic elements
    6. You can watch Paris make history during the 2024 Olympics in the Musée d’Orsay.

    Interior view of the Musée d&#x27;Orsay showing sculptures, arches, and the grand clock
    Orsay Museum on the Seine riverbank at sunset
    That is, in fact, a clock face as a window!

    Interior view of a room with a large circular window fashioned as a clock, two chairs, and a bed in the center
    7. And finally, you can respectfully live out your pop star dreams in Prince's Purple Rain House.

    Bedroom with an iconic pop art portrait above the bed, electric guitar by the side, and ambient lighting
    Cozy bedroom at night with lit candles, bed, furniture, and various decorations
    If you're not keen on staying in a cartoon house for a few nights, you can get in on some wild experiences instead. I'm talking a recording sesh with Doja Cat and hanging out with Kevin Hart and other A-listers at Coramino Live Lounge.

    Doja Cat applying makeup in front of a mirror, wearing a casual top, with light bulbs around the mirror
    This is just the first instalment of their new Icons series of listings. What's coming next? We'll have to wait and see!

    Which movie or TV show house would you spend the night in?

