Help: The "Mean Girls" Cast Didn't Know Kylie Minogue Is Australian And Now We Can't Stop Screaming

But do you know what's even more unfortunate? Reneé Rapp and Jaquel Spivey, didn't even recognise the name, impact or song titles of Kylie Minogue.
For the record, Rapp's initial guess for who played the Green Fairy in the 2001 film was: "Angourie Rice? I got no fucking clue." And while we're sure Rice would have made a wonderful Green Fairy, she was a little busy being born in 2001.
Meanwhile, Jaquel Spivey — AKA the new Damian Hubbard of Mean Girls — offered an incomprehensible mumble, followed by a lightly bombastic side eye at Angourie Rice's shock.
Rice's face...she's so us.
Avantika and Bebe Wood were also surprised to find out that Minogue is Australian — they both thought she was British.
As it turns out, though, Reneé Rapp DOES know of Kylie Minogue, but not for her popstar prowess. Instead, Rapp knows Minogue via her sparkling prosecco.
All we ask is that if the Mean Girls cast reunites in the future, they will have memorised the lyrics to Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head".
Do you know about Kylie Minogue? What's your first memory of her?
Share it in the comments below.