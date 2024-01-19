Skip To Content
    Help: The "Mean Girls" Cast Didn't Know Kylie Minogue Is Australian And Now We Can't Stop Screaming

    "Angourie Rice, I've got no fucking clue."

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Mean Girls press run is the gift that keeps on giving. From Reneé Rapp's unstoppable tangents to Christopher Briney's confused silence, we're inclined to watch every video that comes across our social feed.

    we asked the cast of mean girls if they’d rather go to high school now or in the 2000s #meangirlsmusical #buzzfeedoz

    You can never tell if it's going to be a hilarious trainwreck or a wholesome cast moment.

    However, there's been a new development about the Mean Girls cast that's made Aussie hearts heavy. In an interview with UK radio station Magic FM, the entire group (barring Angourie Rice) failed to guess Kylie Minogue's role in Moulin Rogue!

    "Who played Green Fairy in Moulin Rouge, the film?" asked reporter Olivia Marks.

    But do you know what's even more unfortunate? Reneé Rapp and Jaquel Spivey, didn't even recognise the name, impact or song titles of Kylie Minogue.

    "You don't know 'PADAM PADAM' — Kylie Minogue?" Angourie Rice interjected. "You don't know 'Spinning Around'? OK, never mind...we'll have a chat later."

    For the record, Rapp's initial guess for who played the Green Fairy in the 2001 film was: "Angourie Rice? I got no fucking clue." And while we're sure Rice would have made a wonderful Green Fairy, she was a little busy being born in 2001.

    Meanwhile, Jaquel Spivey — AKA the new Damian Hubbard of Mean Girls — offered an incomprehensible mumble, followed by a lightly bombastic side eye at Angourie Rice's shock.

    Rice's face...she's so us.

    Avantika and Bebe Wood were also surprised to find out that Minogue is Australian — they both thought she was British.

    Bebe Wood said that she came to this assumption because Minogue is "always on Graham Norton".

    As it turns out, though, Reneé Rapp DOES know of Kylie Minogue, but not for her popstar prowess. Instead, Rapp knows Minogue via her sparkling prosecco.

    Naturally, the Internet has some thoughts about the Mean Girls cast not recognising the "PADAM PADAM" singer's accolades (or, home country).

    All we ask is that if the Mean Girls cast reunites in the future, they will have memorised the lyrics to Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head".

    JoJo Whilden/Paramount

    For the sake of Angourie Rice's Aussie heart. 

