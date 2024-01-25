Skip To Content
"Living In Sydney Math" Is Trending On TikTok And We've Never Felt More Attacked

Time to make this our whole identity.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

The days of girl math and boy math have come and gone, but there's a new math trend doing the rounds, and this one? It feels personal.

@jazzybaby99 / Via tiktok.com

Alyssa Harper, an American creator who lives in Australia, has just introduced us to "Living in Sydney Math", and...it's real. She's real for this.

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

Before we proceed, this is a warning to Sydneysiders: Exit now if you're not in the mood to feel called out, especially if you live in the eastern suburbs.

Bypty / Getty Images

Bondi residents, this means you! Don't say we didn't warn you.

But if you're in the mood to stick around and IJBOL, welcome. And welcome to the Melbournians and other non-Sydneysiders who are here to be haters, too! We see you. Let's proceed.

Dvulikaia / Getty Images

1. According to Alyssa, the first cardinal rule of surviving Sydney is "living close enough to the beach" that you can justify paying THAT much rent. Why?

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

"Because the beach is free". DUH!

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

You save soooooo much money on parking, TBF. 

2. Next up is being comfortable with paying seven dollars or more for your morning coffee — and that doesn't include breakfast.

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

Petition for cafés to throw in a muffin? Sign us up.

3. There's also "paying $900 rent" when it takes a bus and two trains to get anywhere that would be a 20-minute drive.

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

4. In advanced-level Sydney math, there's also the special equation that is figuring out how to get into a rental property inspection when you're up against 30 to 50 other groups.

Xphotoz / Getty Images, @alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

5. And last but not least, an all-important "living in Sydney math" component is attending your $40 reformer pilates classes — but cancelling your therapy appointment.

@alyssataylorharper / Via tiktok.com

Math problems aside, Alyssa finishes her video by saying that moving to Sydney is still one of her "best decisions", and we can't help but agree!

Melbourne, Adelaide, Brissy and Perth, you're up! Tell us what "living in your city math" rules we need to know about.