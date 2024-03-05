Skip To Content
    The Jonas Brothers Just Pulled Off The Most Dad-Coded Collab Of This Year And We Need More Of It ASAP

    Petition to make a spin-off with the Jonas Brothers attempting Aussie accents.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Jonas Brothers hit the ground running on their first ever Australian tour and it's safe to say our inner children feel a teensy bit more intact than ever before.

    Jonas Brothers performing on stage with microphones and guitars, casual attire. Drummer in background
    Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    We could listen to Nick Jonas sing "Introducing Me" from Camp Rock 2, all day, everyday for the remainder of eternity. 

    The band of Jo-Bros took to the stage on Friday, March 1 for their inaugural Australian show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Despite only two more shows remaining in Melbourne, we can already tell that Nick, Kevin and Joe are soaking in all the love from Down Under.

    No we don't mean Joe Jonas being bitten by the love bug and soft-but-kinda-hard launching his new relationship with actress, Stormi Bree.

    Twitter: @centraljonasbr

    We mean the epic collaboration to show their Aussie fans some love.

    It's extremely dad-coded to say the least.

    To open up their March 5 show in Brisbane the Jonas Brothers put together their own version of an intro from beloved Australian kids show Bluey.

    Twitter: @nictothemarie
    Cue, the tears and the healing of the inner child.

    In a video posted to TikTok, the brothers' names can be seen announced in the same format as Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad, complete with the catchy, show-opening song. In true Heeler fashion, each of the Jonas siblings walked out once their name was called.

    @emilyno.yes / Via tiktok.com

    The short clip has already accumulated over 500k views on TikTok and plenty of comments sharing the love for Jonas Brothers.

    Social media comment praising someone as definite parents, with positive emojis
    @indigenous_mama / Via tiktok.com
    Social media comment on a &quot;Jonas&quot; episode titled &quot;Brothers!&quot;
    @badboyreggie / Via tiktok.com
    Comment by user Brandi saying &#x27;i was waiting for frankie tbh&#x27; with a reply option below
    @nelluhvituh / Via tiktok.com
    Comment from Taylah mentioning a conversation with Joff, composer for Bluey&#x27;s music
    @taylalah / Via tiktok.com

    Another clip shared to the platform shows the full sequence of events with a woodwind instrument teasing the beginnings of the well known Bluey introduction and then erupting into a big arrangement. Adding to the overall epicness of the gesture, the entire song was played live by their onstage band.

    @leisharncrystal / Via tiktok.com

    If you didn't love them ~that~ much before, surely it's escalated by at least 37% now.

    Three musicians on stage with guitars in front of an audience
    Dave Simpson / WireImage

    Oh to be a fly on the wall in the green room as Jonas Brothers planned this collaboration out! What do you think? Should they get a spin off show?

    Let us know in the comments below.