How I Went From Toilet Trapped To Meeting An Asian Australian Icon — A Story Of Triumph And Healing My Inner Child

There was no way out. I rapped my fist against the inside of the bathroom door and attempted to undo the lock once more. Nothing. I was trapped.
For the next 33 minutes, I was trapped in the 13th floor bathroom — the one my workmates didn't seem to know about — wondering if I would live out my days in this stall.
Well, I had just 30 minutes before I needed to be on the red carpet with The OG Wiggles. I was all set to interview them about their new documentary — Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles... if I could make it out of the bathroom, that is. Oh, and did I mention that it was my first red carpet? This was not my day.
My Dorothy-the-Dinosaur-obsessed, inner child needed this, and I wasn't going to let her down. With the limited phone reception I had, I managed to tell my co-workers where I was and signal for help.
Finally, at 4:21pm, I was saved. First, there was loud bang at the door. I received a text message that said "ANGELINE. STAND BACK". Six thundering thumps later, the door handle fell to the tiles, and I was free. After 33 long minutes, I had been released from my bathroom prison. All I could do was laugh.
I ran to the carpet in a flurry, thanking my lucky stars that it was just up the road. With my moral support, Bernice, by my side, we took our position in the media line. Soon, we heard a familiar voice. Then, we saw them...
Our Wiggles. The ones we watched, sung with, and — in Jeff the Purple Wiggle's case — saw glimpses of ourselves in. There they were, right in front of us.
For many Asian Australian kids like Bernice and myself, Jeff Fatt was the first, truly positive representation we saw on a mainstream level.
We were drawn to Fatt's purple skivvy (turtleneck) and addicted to screaming, "Wake Up Jeff!", when we saw him fall asleep on our screens. For us, he felt like comfort. Like safety. Like an authority to take up space.
With great power comes great responsibility, and as his Wiggly colleagues note in the documentary the courage to take a chance. Now, we had the chance to talk to Fatt about his impact.