Now That We're 'Adults', Apparently This Is How You Deal With A Snake Encounter

"Odds are the kid is slower."

When you live in Australia (or are employed in toxic work place), your chances of coming across a snake increase drastically.

As kids, some of us were taught to stand still in the presence of our slithery friends, while others were told to run and tell an adult. But what happens now that we are the adults?

Reddit user u/nebulaeandstars asked this very question in the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit: "When we were kids, we were told to tell an adult if we ever saw a snake. Now that I am the adult, WTF do I do?". Here's what the good people of the internet had to say:*

1. "I promptly chase it straight into my neighbour's yard."

"I live in a town with just under 20,000 people. There are two snake catchers. They are both FIFO workers. The odds of getting one when he's not working are...not great. So when I see a brown snake, I promptly chase it straight into my neighbour's yard. I've given them three brown snakes this past summer."

u/nbjut

2. "Tell another adult"

"Then they'll probably tell another adult, and so on, until the snake leaves. Snakes are very perceptive and hate being the subject of gossip."

u/JoeSchmeau

"I’ve heard this too. But do NOT refer to whether the snake might have had a big lunch when spreading the word. They are very body conscious and may slither off sad."

u/Friends-with-salad20

3. "Speak to it sternly in your adult voice"

u/ColdSolution4192

Here are some appropriate phrases to utilise:

"Now listen here, mister snake, I said not to bite me!"

u/EducationalCow3549

"Listen mate, you don't have to go home but you can't stay here. Off you go. Go on now."

u/Smyley12345

4. "Ask the mums of Facebook"

u/Psychobabble0_0

5. A more serious suggestion: "Leave it alone. Keep the kids and pets away too."

u/Shot-Ad-2608

"And if it’s in your home/a place it shouldn’t be, call the local snake catcher."

u/jonquil14

"If the snake is within two metres of you, stand really still and just wait for it to move on. Try not to shit your pants."

u/Sweeper1985


6. "Tell a kid. The circle is now complete."

u/Suitable-Orange3702

“Hey kid. Get off that trike and come do something about this snake!”

u/zzeeaa

"Not a bad idea, kids are curious and harmless. The snake will sense the playfulness and innocence, feel at peace, have a chuckle and a high five (somehow) and then will have a great day and slide on."

u/LucidAstralJunkieKid

7. "Fucking run"

"Odds are the kid is slower."

u/chicknsnotavegetabl

"This, or trip the kid and then run."

u/KeyOfTheNile

8. "Pick it up by the tail, spin it around and around above your head."

"Then throw it straight at the kid. Will teach them to solve their own problems."

u/whatwhatinthewhonow

9. "Get the kids and photo albums."

"Apply petrol to house, light it up and forget you ever lived there."

u/Boring-Initiative357

10. Ask the friendly critter: “Who's a good snakey-boi?"

"You! You! Yes you are a good snakey-boi!”

u/Alarmed_Ad4367

11. "Tell yourself and see how useful that is."

"Your whole childhood was a lie."

u/RajenBull1

12. "Step one: watch Harry Potter and learn parseltongue."

"Step two: return to snake and ask it to leave."

u/AccordingFail842

13. "Charge it rent."

u/franksaxx

14. "Stick your index fingers into your ear, and squeeze your eyes shut tightly."

"Then just say over and over 'nope rope nope rope nope rope'."

u/onesixtytwo

15. "Well if the snake is a child, chances are it will call an adult snake. In this case, I would leave it between you and the adult snake to discuss."

"Either way the ending is two adults — one human and one snake will face each other. It’s up to you to decide whether that will be over dinner or coffee."

u/JovialMoistometer

16. "Give the snake a gentle little kiss on his snake-y lips."

u/RatFucker_Carlson

17. "The best bet is to Google 'Shit there's a snake here. What do I do?'"

"Then follow the relevant link or instructions."

u/zach4109

18. And finally, "Politely ask the snake to leave and if it doesn't then call the police."

"Inform them that the snake is trespassing on private property."

u/You_Are_The_Username

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity. 