Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    3 Hoodies That Are Actually Worth Stealing Off Of Your Best Friend's Boyfriend

    The argument is LOOSE.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are points in pop cultural history where the Internet is divided. In the 2010s, it was the white-gold vs blue-black dress and now it's about the friendship break up of TikTokers Kelly Kim and Joanna Yeon Lee.

    TikTok @kelly_kim_ / Via x.com, TikTok @joannayeonlee / Via x.com

    If you haven't seen the drama, it's better explained by the quotes of this X (formerly known as Twitter) post with both opposing sides shown.

    Twitter: @SomaKazima

    Although we firmly believe that this should've been resolved privately, instead of blasting each other on the interwebs, it is important to note one thing. The Nike hoodie that is claimed to be "really cute" is...D-Tier adorable at best.

    Twitter: @iTalkShxtt
    No beef, but this hoodie...really?

    So naturally, we've scrounged up some other alternatives that are S-Tier cute, which would have made this part of the argument, somewhat plausible. Here they are:

    1. First and foremost, this Black Beauty Hoodie that's in-line with the boyfriend and Joanna's tastes, but more importantly, shows off your allyship (name something more attractive).

    Clothing the Gaps

    Buy it on Clothing the Gaps' website for $110 (available in sizes S-5XL).

    2. This Loiter Patchwork Hoodie that'll top off a sick, streetwear look with a bit of colour.

    Culture Kings

    The Loiter Patchwork Hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL and a bunch of different colours. Our favourite is this white/cream colourway with the fresh patch designs on it. It has a slightly oversized fit and tucks in nicely under the hoodie's waistband when folded in. 

    Buy it on sale from Culture Kings for $90.97 (available in sizes XS-3XL).

    3. And finally, this heavyweight hoodie form Karl Kani with the perfect oversized fit.

    ASOS

    The true earmark and appeal factor of a boyfriend (or best friend's boyfriend's hoodie) is the oversized, chunky fit. It looks good with jeans, slip skirts and even little skirts — you could say that it creates contrasting textures and focal points on the ensemble. This Karl Kani College Signature Hoodie combines proportions, textiles and quality to create a piece you'll want to wear all year 'round.

    Buy it on sale from ASOS for $164.05 (available in sizes S-2XL).

    Out of curiosity, whose side of the story are you backing?

    Let us know in the comment below. 