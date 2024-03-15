Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Aussie Gen Zs Are Finally Realising Their Cringey Social Media Habits And It's Time To Remind Everyone Of Their Digital Footprint

Don't be ashamed...we all liked for TBH (ft. anon).

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Growing up with high speed internet access has been a double edged sword. On one hand, we have access to more information than ever before. On the other, everyone has access to more of OUR information than ever before.

No, we don't mean like bank details and addresses (although in some cases, sorta kinda). We mean knowing random facts about others, like how your estranged best mate from primary school has soft launched more relationships in the last three months than you can even keep track of at this point.

It's a shared experience — one filled with anonymous question boxes, stalking your best friend's "Best Friends" on Snapchat* and staying up late, playing 20 questions on Kik Messenger with whoever was online at the time.

A screenshot of a social media interface showing &#x27;Best Friends&#x27; list with various contacts&#x27; emoji reactions to shared content
u/PikaChimp / Via reddit.com

*This was for the greater good. We honestly needed to know who everyone was crushing on at any moment in time. Snapchat always knew. Snapchat never lied. 

So, if you're thinking you've had an original experience growing up on the internet, look, you probably didn't. The older half of Gen Z used the internet with no f**ks given about a digital footprint.

Gen Z Aussie TikTok creator Tori Petkos recently reminded us just how relatable our internet antics were. The video's caption: "logging off snap only the real ones know", is enough to make any 20-something-year-old quake in fear.

@toripetkos

logging off snap only the real ones know

♬ original sound - tori
@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

As a Gen Z adult myself, I'll admit: Petkos' video is hard to listen to, because it means having to accept that I've done most of these things. What was I thinking? Honestly, what were most of us thinking?

We're so silly and goofy, guys!

Here are some of the things Petkos mentioned that most of us were guilty of doing back in the day (like, five years ago):

Rebranding this walk down memory lane as the official 'Try not to Cringe' challenge.

1. "Facetime sleepovers" with your crush/significant other

@itsnotatavia / Via tiktok.com
I'll do you one better: Skype sleepovers — where you had your whole laptop on the bed and the brightness turned down to zero. 

Honestly, there's no shame in doing it as you get older, or if you're in a long distance relationship. There's nothing like hearing someone snoring into your AirPod when you wake up to have a wee at 2:35am. But did we need to be doing it at 14 or15? 

Let's just call it character development...

A tale as old as time that often started with an age important question: "If I was there with you now, what would we be doing?"

@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

2. "Sending 40,000 [Snapchat] streaks a day"

Hannah Moore / Via pinterest.com.au, BuzzFeed Australia

Petkos also unlocked the core memory of adding "40,000 stickers" of whoever you were chatting to at the time to your streaks. Shoutout to Bitmoji and the Snapchat cut out feature.

3. Asking people to "like [your] recent"

Via imgflip.com, @toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

Whether you posted it on your Instagram stories, as a Facebook status or sent it out to all of your recent Snapchat friends, we all had no shame in asking others to go to our Instagram feeds and double tap our latest posts. It was a necessity! We needed to get the like count over 10 so that it would stop displaying people's usernames.

4. "An absolute classic" — prompting people to comment down below and "ask for [a] tag" on your Instagram post

Screenshot of a social media post with a person lying on the floor, tags overlying, and text indicating the photo is popular
@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

"Lex and I hated each other, genuinely hated each other," Petkos said while panning the camera over to her (now) friend. "How come I asked for main tag on the flash every single time she posted a photo?" 

5. Commenting rows and rows of emojis under anyone's Instagram photos 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Person holding a smartphone displaying social media app with visible emojis and text comments
@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

"When I post a photo now? Five comments — my mum included," Petkos said. 

To be fair, this social media gesture was actually nice, and we should bring it back.

6. Posting Instagram story polls that went something like this: "Did we get closer this year? 🌹 Or drift? 🥀"

Two buttons labeled &quot;YES&quot; and &quot;NO&quot; on a social media story interface
u/Wi11_Yeet0628 / Via reddit.com

7. Following up from the Instagram/Snapchat story polls was asking who was at a certain location when you were bored...

"Who's at [insert the name of a local shopping centre]?"

8. Or, putting up a poll on your story to make plans with all of your followers during the school holidays

Person holding a phone showing a poll with options &quot;YEAH&quot; at 66% and &quot;NAH&quot; at 34%, while applying makeup
@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

75% of the time, these plans would fall through. 

9. Adding to the list of things we all did: asking your mutual friends to Snap back or Like for a TBH — always "feat. Anon"

Grading scale meme comparing boys&#x27; and girls&#x27; looks with letter grades and emojis
Pinterest / Via pinterest.com.au

ICMYI, TBH stands for ~to be honest~. These were often posted to people's Facebook walls (for everyone to see, mind you), on Instagram stories or in the DMs. They were an opportunity to share your honest opinions about the person, but most of the time people would say things like "IDK you but you seem nice x". 

Anon stands for anonymous. This was your friend, cousin or whoever you were hanging out with that could share their true feelings about whoever liked the post. 

10. Posing with your hand in front of your face in photos

@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

11. Hitting up people's DMs, commenting on their photos or posting on your stories asking to trade shoutouts

Text on social media screenshot promoting &quot;Shoutout for Shoutout&quot; for accounts with 10k+ followers, including a request for DMs
u/ChoosingBeggars / Via reddit.com

Shoutout for shoutout anyone? 

12. "Instagram Lives" — Not the celebrity version, the high school tween edition

Petkos reminisced about how unentertaining these were. Back then, we would sit with only the top half of our face showing — think forehead, eyes and nose bridge — and then whisper to the two people watching to ask you questions. 

13. And finally, posting everything and anything with a Snapchat filter

@toripetkos / Via tiktok.com

Now that you've made it to the end of this list, it's time for you and I to reevaluate every digital decision we've ever made from the ages of 12 to 19.

Or, if you're still going through it, good luck Charlie xx

Make good choices. 

Thanks so much for the reminder Tori!