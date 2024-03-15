Aussie Gen Zs Are Finally Realising Their Cringey Social Media Habits And It's Time To Remind Everyone Of Their Digital Footprint

I'll do you one better: Skype sleepovers — where you had your whole laptop on the bed and the brightness turned down to zero.

Honestly, there's no shame in doing it as you get older, or if you're in a long distance relationship. There's nothing like hearing someone snoring into your AirPod when you wake up to have a wee at 2:35am. But did we need to be doing it at 14 or15?

Let's just call it character development...