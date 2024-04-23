G Flip Has Spoken Out About The Similarities Between Their Style And JoJo Siwa's Recent Fashion Switch Up

"You've got to mess up your style and try different things to find who you are as a person."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Jojo Siwa's recent style transformation into a "bad girl" has taken over the internet with full force.

Woman with a face mask design, bedazzled outfit, making a hand gesture on the red carpet
Aliah Anderson / WireImage

Famously known for her brightly coloured get ups and bedazzled bows, 20-year-old Siwa shocked fans on TikTok when she began posting videos of herself with an arm full of temporary tattoos and more monochromatic 'fits.

@itsjojosiwa

Im really excited to share what this is. 🥹

♬ young hearts sped up - daily audios
@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

Many comments on a series of Siwa's videos began comparing the Dance Moms alum to non binary Australian artist G Flip.

Commenter Abbey mistakes the person in the profile picture for musician G Flip
@_abbeycadabbey_ / Via tiktok.com
A social media comment by user Sadie expressing that the obsession with G Flip is insane, with 68.5K likes and 101 replies
@swaldo.18 / Via tiktok.com
Screenshot of a social media comment joking about someone attempting to mimic another&#x27;s style, with emoji laughter
@dub0rdie / Via tiktok.com

Prior to their performance at Pepsi's Pulse Collection launch in Sydney, G Flip spoke with BuzzFeed Australia about the online discourse about them and Siwa.

Showing them a photo of JoJo in an outfit that closely resembles G Flip's own iconic style, they grabbed the photo and said, "Hells yeah, that looks hella like me."

BuzzFeed/Angeline Barion, @itsjojosiwa / Via instagram.com

"I feel like being a queer person (and JoJo’s queer) — when you’re growing up, experimenting with different styles and fashion is like such a great way to help find your identity, sexuality or gender identity," G Flip said of JoJo's style transformation.

"The Worst Person Alive" singer brought it back to their own experience with fashion experimentation at a young age, adding: "When I was growing up, I liked to dress in the way that I dressed and that really helped me with my sexual identity and who I am as a person."

Three smiling individuals pose together at an event, two in embellished black jackets and one in a metallic dress
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for GLAAD

G went on to praise the "Karma" singer for experimenting with style and looks, saying, "Good on JoJo". They even addressed Siwa's admission to dressing similarly to them on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, noting that it was "really cute" and "flattering".

Fans take selfies with a celebrity wearing a sparkling bodysuit with bold cutouts at an event
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

"It is the full 180 moment that I have always wanted and the fact that people are comparing it to Miley's Bangerz moment — goal achieved," Siwa said to Cooper about the release of "Karma".  "It's like when people were trying to tell me that I was dressing like G Flip, I was like thank— Hallelujah. I did it like, that was the goal. Nailed it. You know what I mean? And I literally got off stage with G Flip and I was like, 'Sound the alarms' — we're buying the oversized pants, cut the arms off the muscle tee."

Will we see another G Flip and JoJo Siwa collab sometime in the near future? We'll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of JoJo Siwa's style transformation?

Share your thoughts in the comments below. 