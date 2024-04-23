G Flip Has Spoken Out About The Similarities Between Their Style And JoJo Siwa's Recent Fashion Switch Up

Jojo Siwa's recent style transformation into a "bad girl" has taken over the internet with full force.
Many comments on a series of Siwa's videos began comparing the Dance Moms alum to non binary Australian artist G Flip.
Prior to their performance at Pepsi's Pulse Collection launch in Sydney, G Flip spoke with BuzzFeed Australia about the online discourse about them and Siwa.
Showing them a photo of JoJo in an outfit that closely resembles G Flip's own iconic style, they grabbed the photo and said, "Hells yeah, that looks hella like me."
"I feel like being a queer person (and JoJo’s queer) — when you’re growing up, experimenting with different styles and fashion is like such a great way to help find your identity, sexuality or gender identity," G Flip said of JoJo's style transformation.
"The Worst Person Alive" singer brought it back to their own experience with fashion experimentation at a young age, adding: "When I was growing up, I liked to dress in the way that I dressed and that really helped me with my sexual identity and who I am as a person."
G went on to praise the "Karma" singer for experimenting with style and looks, saying, "Good on JoJo". They even addressed Siwa's admission to dressing similarly to them on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, noting that it was "really cute" and "flattering".
Will we see another G Flip and JoJo Siwa collab sometime in the near future? We'll just have to wait and see.
What do you think of JoJo Siwa's style transformation?
Share your thoughts in the comments below.