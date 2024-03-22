    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Switch Up Your Emotional Support Water Bottle With These New Colour Combos From Frank Green

    Whomp whomp, there goes all my money...

    Reusable water bottles have become our ride or dies. We spend more time with them than our friends, dragging them absolutely everywhere with us.

    Hydration always on hand.

    It's a personality thing — the bottles have become an extension of us in a way. It's more than their cute colours, we're staying hydrated, too!

    But if you're yet to find a bottle colour that lights a spark within you, it's never too late and the new frank green drop will likely change your mind.

    A collection of skincare products arranged in size order, resembling a gradient, with natural elements on them
    Frank Green

    Aussie-fave frank green has officially released four new, limited edition shades for their 34oz bottles, 20oz bottles, 12oz cups, bottle bumpers and flip straw lids. Sprint, don't walk, because we have a feeling these will be sell out, and fast.

    BIG NEWS 📣 These NEW limited edition colours are coming THIS Thursday 🤩 Meet Atomic Red ♥️ Chocolate 🍫 Sweet Peach 🍑 and Evergreen 💚

    The new colour ways feature peachy pink, tomato red, cool green and chocolate brown.

    Here are some of our favourite combinations and containers from this drop:

    This 34oz bottle that will help you bring the 'Unexpected Red Theory' to life every day

    A hand in a red glove holds a red chili and a &#x27;frank green&#x27; branded reusable bottle
    Frank Green / Via instagram.com

    This 20oz bottle with big "Get out of my swamp" energy

    Reusable Frank Green water bottle with a flip-top lid and carrying handle
    Frank Green/BuzzFeed Oz

    And of course, this huge ol' stainless steel bottle and chocolate bumper that's feeding our futuristic, liquid metal obsession

    Stainless steel Frank Green water bottle with flip-top lid and matching cup, engraved with brand name
    Frank Green/BuzzFeed Oz

    frank green's latest colour drop is available for a limited time only.

    Head to the website before you miss out. 

    Happy hydrating!