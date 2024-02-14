Skip To Content
"Five Blind Dates" Combines Swoonworthy Leads And A Heartwarming Story To Give Australian Rom-Coms A Face Lift

If you're still pining after your childhood love, this movie is your sign to make a move.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.

Lovers of romantic comedies unite — here's a brand new movie to add to your watch list. Five Blind Dates is a gentle reminder that if you can't find the love of your life, it might just be your estranged childhood bestie.

Prime Video

The film's plot is a tale as old as time. Lia (played by Shuang Hu) is in limbo. She's trapped between saving her failing Sydney tea shop and the romantic expectations forced upon her. But after getting her fortune read before her younger sister's wedding, she's told that five blind dates are intrinsically linked to her shop's success. What will come first — finding romance or saving her business?

Prime Video

Check out the full trailer below!

Five Blind Dates gives us glimpses of a quintessentially Asian Australian story that feels relatable to anyone that's struggling to figure out their place in the world. The second-chance-at-love plot line might feel a bit predictable but its lighthearted take on cultural pressures and familial expectations is refreshing.

Prime Video

Whether its an unspoken sibling rivalry, the debilitating pressure to uphold the family reputation or the feeling that your biological clock is moving faster than your body can handle, there are moments in Five Blind Dates that most 20-something-year-olds have experienced at least once in their life. It's honestly quite validating.

Prime Video

But the film isn't all seriousness and layered cultural nuances — Five Blind Dates is a good ol' fashion rom-com after all. The cast of eligible bachelors is an accurate depiction of the Australia's dating scene. One's "an assistant manager at Hungry Jacks", the other is an overly touchy spirituality coach and, of course, they had to throw a gent in that's begging for ethical non-monogamy.

Paramount Pictures

Lia's bestie played by Ilai Swindells really takes the cake.

Truly the best part of it all is how iconic Lia's mother is! Her fashion is an absolute killer and we are dying to know how she looks that good all the time.

Please Renee Lim, just one crumb.

Overall, it's a feel good and comforting film that doesn't need you to take it too seriously. And unlike other rom coms shot around Australia, the geography of Sydney doesn't feel nearly as confusing.

You can watch Five Blind Dates on Prime Video from February 14.