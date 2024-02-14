"Five Blind Dates" Combines Swoonworthy Leads And A Heartwarming Story To Give Australian Rom-Coms A Face Lift

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.
Lovers of romantic comedies unite — here's a brand new movie to add to your watch list. Five Blind Dates is a gentle reminder that if you can't find the love of your life, it might just be your estranged childhood bestie.
The film's plot is a tale as old as time. Lia (played by Shuang Hu) is in limbo. She's trapped between saving her failing Sydney tea shop and the romantic expectations forced upon her. But after getting her fortune read before her younger sister's wedding, she's told that five blind dates are intrinsically linked to her shop's success. What will come first — finding romance or saving her business?
Check out the full trailer below!
Five Blind Dates gives us glimpses of a quintessentially Asian Australian story that feels relatable to anyone that's struggling to figure out their place in the world. The second-chance-at-love plot line might feel a bit predictable but its lighthearted take on cultural pressures and familial expectations is refreshing.
Whether its an unspoken sibling rivalry, the debilitating pressure to uphold the family reputation or the feeling that your biological clock is moving faster than your body can handle, there are moments in Five Blind Dates that most 20-something-year-olds have experienced at least once in their life. It's honestly quite validating.
But the film isn't all seriousness and layered cultural nuances — Five Blind Dates is a good ol' fashion rom-com after all. The cast of eligible bachelors is an accurate depiction of the Australia's dating scene. One's "an assistant manager at Hungry Jacks", the other is an overly touchy spirituality coach and, of course, they had to throw a gent in that's begging for ethical non-monogamy.
Truly the best part of it all is how iconic Lia's mother is! Her fashion is an absolute killer and we are dying to know how she looks that good all the time.
Please Renee Lim, just one crumb.