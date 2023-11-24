Skip To Content
Australian Podcasters Have Just Explained "Filipino Math" And My Ancestors Are Shaking

If you're buying a $2300 ticket to the Philippines, you are getting ROBBED.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever come across something so wildly relatable that you stop and question whether you've ever had an original experience in your life? Well, that happens to me every single time I come across The Cheatcoders — a group of Filipino-Australian podcasters — on my social media feed.

@thecheatcoders / Via instagram.com, BuzzFeed/Angeline Barion

Recently, I (along with the spirit of my ancestors) found myself taken aback by a concept that they dubbed "Filipino Math".

@thecheatcoders / Via instagram.com

You can bet your bottom dollar that the video went straight to the family group chat!

Why? Well, other than the stereotype that we Filipinos have no concept of being on time, I had no idea the "rules" of Filipino Math were so widespread across the community. Joke's on me.

Jose Gonzalez Buenaposada / Getty Images

Maybe...I am just like everyone else. I need a moment. 

"Filipino Math" is an iteration of the controversial "girl math" trend that took TikTok by storm back in August, but tweaked to the specific spending, buying and living habits seen in Filipino households.

In a video snippet of the episode posted to Instagram, three of the four Cheatcoders members — Cristian Garcia, Raf Flores and Don Valix, along with podcast guest Lara Andallo — shared their favourite examples of Filipino Math. Soon enough, viewers were adding their own experiences in the comments section.

@thecheatcoders / Via instagram.com

London-based Cheatcoder Nathan Dela Cruz was not present in the video.

Here's a round up of all the "Filipino Math" rules I pulled from The Cheatcoders episode and comments:

No one tell the aunties that we're exposing them. 

1. Starting off strong with this rule about time

@thecheatcoders / Via instagram.com

2. This rule that explains ✨priorities✨

instagram.com

3. This rule that reminds us that it's all about the journey, not the designer handbag

instagram.com

"Instead of getting this $2500 bag, they don't buy the $2500 bag," Garcia says. "They pay $2300 for a flight to the Philippines and then go to the markets and get a $300 fake bag that exactly looks like the $2500 one."

4. This rule that shows off the Filipino people's resourcefulness

instagram.com

"Filipino Math is when you go to a food joint, right?" Flores says. "You spend so much on food but to recoup the cost, you get as much tissues and sauces, all the free condiments. Therefore you are spending less than you are getting."

5. This rule about sending care packages back home to the Philippines

instagram.com

A balikbayan box is a care package sent by families living away from the Philippines back to the home country. It's usually packed with local canned goods from the sender's country, gifts for the families in the Philippines and other assorted items. Our favourites to add in Australia are canned luncheon meat/Spam, canned tuna and blocks of chocolate. Spam can be purchased in the Philippines, but there's something about the perceived quality of it being sent from an international country to the homeland that makes it that much more appealing.

6. This rule that explains why some Filipino families are big (by western standards, anyway)

@eljay121 / Via instagram.com

7. This rule about airport arrival times that challenges the 'always late' stereotypes

@iam.just.a.little.awesome / Via instagram.com

8. This rule that takes into account the value appreciation of luxury items...sometimes

@dorkmeetstiktok / Via tiktok.com

What type of "math" did you experience in your upbringing?

Share it in the comments below!