    Freebies Alert — This Aussie Brand Is Giving Away Cult Loved Products During Their Sitewide Sale

    It's time to ditch the cracked, dry limbs.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Having a shower routine takes a fair bit of effort. Wash this, exfoliate that and god forbid you forget to moisturise after the whole process.

    Thankfully, solutions have been dreamt up for us time-poor and forgetful folk*. So, now you can have the silky, smooth epidermis of your dreams.

    *This could just be for me — I forget to moisturise all the time. 

    Epzen's Unwind Shower Balm is your new moisture giving bestie. You can skip the post-shower lotion and get straight into dressing up, because this tub of skin nourishment can be applied while you clean yourself.

    It's packed with shea butter, vitamin E and yummy, yummy essential oils — grapeseed, orange peel, soybean, geranium — to give you longer lasting skin smoothness for only $16.

    All you need to do is take a scoop of the Unwind Shower Balm and massage it in — after scrubbing away your skin dirt. Then rinse yourself, pat dry and voila! You're smooth.

    Right now, you can get this extra special tub of moisturising goodness for free when you spend over $70 during Epzen's Black Friday sale.

    Everything is up to 30% off sitewide!

    Two freebies is better than one! You'll also receive a complimentary toiletries bag with every order.

    Smooth, shower-powered skin is in your reach. Don't sleep on Epzen's sitewide sale — running for a limited time only.

    I highly recommend the AHA Exfoliating Body Wash — it leaves you and your shower smelling the way a Rainbow Paddle Pop tastes.