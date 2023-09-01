Every Thought I Had While Watching The Trailer For Delta Goodrem's New Netflix Rom-Com

If you haven't already heard, Delta Goodrem is back in her actress era and this time for a new Netflix romantic comedy. ~Ooh la la~
Love Is In The Air follows pilot, Dana Randall (played by Goodrem), and a British entrepreneur named William (played by Joshua Sasse) through a typical enemies-turned-lovers sitch. Eat your heart out Wattpad readers.
Although the movie isn't set to release on Netflix until late September, 2023 — the new trailer will give you enough butterflies to hold you over.
Here are some thoughts I had while watching it, without any prior knowledge of the plot:
1. Firstly, ooh a plane!
2. Ahhhhh, was that an Aussie accent? Is that Delta?????? What's Fullerton Airways?
3. How does she look this good with the flight headphones on? Hi Delta!!!!
4. Love that they had to show us Big Ben to establish he was British — like the accent wasn't a dead giveaway. Also these British men are evil and the dude with the red tie's hair is not giving.
5. Uhhh...WDYM — "Take care of it".
6. How does her hair still look so good? Does humidity not exist in this version of Queensland? How is he not sweating his makeup off? They're defs going to fall in love.
7. Bro, you could have said anything!!!!!! That's Delta Goodrem!!!!!
8. He fell in love first, I'm calling it. You can't tell me otherwise.
9. Look at Papa Fullerton with his homemade welcome sign.
10. The woman in overalls is an icon and she asks the important questions.
11. This is true best friend vibes.
12. Is this a pilot's version of the iconic Ferris Bueller line — "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
13. One — this man is a vibe killer. Two — the real enemy here is the lack of production design of this office. Why does it look like he's a receptionist for a psychologist's clinic? Put one framed photo of his dog on the desk and you could fool us.
14. Delta Goodrem, please drop the hair routine and where you got your khaki shorts. Also, hoping she monologues and shows more of this fierce side.
15. Odds on one of them tripping on a pebble and bringing the other down in a lovers tumble?
16. Australia is so beautiful.
17. The way he looks at her. I can't. Let me cover my eyes. What da heck. How tall is Delta Goodrem? That teal shirt is defs his colour. They're too in love...something's bound to go wrong now.
18. Okayyyyyyy Miss Goodrem!!! With the shirt pull!!!!!!! She's tall.
19. And finally, not a blanket, towel, or anything to shield their clothes from the dirt on the ground in sight.
Kinda hate that her fiercely-independent side disappeared after he touched her leg one time. Curious to see how it plays out.